Meghan Markle 'Copyrighted' Princess Lilibet's Moniker Before She Gave Birth, Claims Expert

"That's an incredibly sad comment. I think one of the reasons she felt that way was because it was discovered that Megan, even before Lilibet was born, had taken out the names officially so that she could use them to buy things and to identify them," Angela Levin speculated on GB News.

Although the Sussexes insisted Elizabeth approved of Lilibet becoming her namesake, presenter Eamonn Holmes wanted Levin to clarify her point.

"What do you mean? They'd copyrighted the name?" he asked.

"Yes. Before she had Lilibet, I think that was awful for the Queen because she gets drawn into owning organizations due to the name being so unique," Levin replied.