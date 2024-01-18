Meghan Markle 'Copyrighted' Princess Lilibet's Moniker Before She Gave Birth, Claims Expert
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry named their youngest child, Princess Lilibet, after Queen Elizabeth, but a new biography claimed the late monarch was outraged when the couple announced they used her childhood nickname for their little girl.
Aside from Elizabeth's rumored disapproval, one royal expert believes the Duchess of Sussex legally protected the moniker before the princess' birth.
"That's an incredibly sad comment. I think one of the reasons she felt that way was because it was discovered that Megan, even before Lilibet was born, had taken out the names officially so that she could use them to buy things and to identify them," Angela Levin speculated on GB News.
Although the Sussexes insisted Elizabeth approved of Lilibet becoming her namesake, presenter Eamonn Holmes wanted Levin to clarify her point.
"What do you mean? They'd copyrighted the name?" he asked.
"Yes. Before she had Lilibet, I think that was awful for the Queen because she gets drawn into owning organizations due to the name being so unique," Levin replied.
The unique sobriquet was fondly used by members of the royal family, but the public wasn't well-aware of it.
"This name is just for her because she couldn't say Elizabeth when she was young. It's also for her family, her parents, and the Duke of Edinburgh, they all called her it out of love, it's very intimate," the biographer continued.
"People who don't know about that will think that the Queen is supporting this, let's buy it," she added. "I think it's appalling."
"One [aide] privately recalled that Elizabeth II had been 'as angry as I'd ever seen her' in 2021 after the Sussexes announced that she had given them her blessing to call their baby daughter 'Lilibet,' the Queen's childhood nickname," author Robert Hardman wrote in The Making of a King: King Charles III and the Modern Monarchy.
Despite the recent controversy, a friend of the Sussexes asserted that Her Majesty approved of Lilibet's name.
“Meghan and Harry 100 percent got permission from the queen to use the name Lilibet,” the source told an outlet.
“The report is not true. [Harry and Meghan] don’t know where this is coming from,” they continued. “They’re shocked that this is coming now; it seems out of nowhere and out of left field. They just feel like it’s more of the same spear campaign that continues against them.”
- Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Shut Down Rumors They 'Never Asked' Queen Elizabeth Permission to Name Their Daughter Lilibet
- Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Left Queen Elizabeth Blindsided After They Named Princess Lilibet Without Permission
- Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Reportedly Make Legal Threat After Palace Sources Claim They Named Daughter Lilibet Without Her Majesty's Permission
OK! previously reported Cameron Walker discussed the scandal on GB News.
"I think this is another example of recollections may vary," Walker said. "So all of these claims have come from a new book being published later this week by Robert Hardman. Now he is really, really plugged into the royal household."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
When Lilibet was born, a BBC anchor shared that a palace insider said the duo "never asked" if it was OK to call their youngster Lilibet, and at the time, the Sussexes threatened legal action.
"Of course, as you said, the late Queen's nickname for her close family and friends," the anchor recalled. "Now, after they announced that that was her name, the BBC reported a palace source saying that the Queen was not asked by the Sussexes to use that name."
"Followed by that, Harry and Meghan's lawyers wrote a very, quite aggressive, threatening legal letter to all U.K. broadcasters and newspapers saying that that claim is false and defamatory," he concluded.
Insiders spoke to Us Weekly.