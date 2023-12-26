Kate Middleton Pays Homage to Princess Diana During Royal Christmas Walk — Photos
Kate Middleton used the royal Christmas walk as an opportunity to pay homage to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, as the former was seen wearing a blue Alexander McQueen ensemble and Diana's sapphire and diamond earrings.
Kate often pulls inspiration from Diana's wardrobe and incorporates her heirlooms into her outfits. OK! previously reported Omid Scobie claimed in Endgame that Prince William and Prince Harry's spouses “regularly replicated” her “iconic looks” and even would wear accessories “once owned by the late princess.”
Diana tragically passed away in 1997, and her impact on fashion continues to be a part of her legacy.
“But while finding a trend untouched by Diana’s iconic style is almost impossible, the huge amount of effort that goes into channeling her exact look sometimes goes beyond the pale,” the author wrote, adding, “During the past thirteen years, Diana cosplay has become a royal staple.”
Although it's assumed Kate and Meghan Markle are looking to honor Diana, Scobie theorized that sporting her belongings has another motive behind it.
“At the right moment this can be a sweet gesture, but there is also a slightly queasy feeling when you realize it’s often orchestrated within the same system that contributed to her living misery, and an institution that still wants some of Diana’s shine to rub off on them,” the expert said.
The Princess of Wales often highlights the women in Prince William's family through her attire and demeanor. OK! previously reported the mother-of-three wore the Queen Mother's 100-year-old tiara at a state banquet in November.
"Kate has always signaled that she'd like to emulate the Queen Mother's royal role, and wearing her jewels is an important symbol of that continuity," Lauren Kiehna, founder of The Court Jeweller, told an outlet. "It's fitting that Kate — likely with some assistance from King Charles — would choose to wear the tiara exactly a hundred years after the Queen Mother originally received it."
The Strathmore Rose tiara was gifted to Queen Elizabeth's mom for her wedding by the Earl of Strathmore.
"The piece is an antique that wasn't fashionable for many decades, but many jewels once considered fussy or unstylish have now been embraced again," Kiehna added. "The tiara comes with two frames, allowing it to be worn either across the forehead or on top of the head. The Queen Mother used it both ways, and Kate chose the more traditional setting for the banquet."
Although Kate often makes headlines for her looks, fashion expert Miranda Holder noticed how her approach evolved over the years.
“Kate is saying, ‘Don’t focus so much on my clothes. I am here to do a role,'" Holder told a publication. "I want to be taken seriously. I am treating this as a proper duty."
"I’m pledging my allegiance to these charities and causes. … I’m your future queen, and I’m doing the best I can,'" she continued. "It’s sending out a message of business rather than fashion. … [She’s] trying to take away from the world’s — including my [own] — fixation on [her] fashion."