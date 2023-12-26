Kate Middleton Pays Homage to Princess Diana During Royal Christmas Walk — Photos

Kate often pulls inspiration from Diana's wardrobe and incorporates her heirlooms into her outfits. OK! previously reported Omid Scobie claimed in Endgame that Prince William and Prince Harry's spouses “regularly replicated” her “iconic looks” and even would wear accessories “once owned by the late princess.”

Diana tragically passed away in 1997, and her impact on fashion continues to be a part of her legacy.

“But while finding a trend untouched by Diana’s iconic style is almost impossible, the huge amount of effort that goes into channeling her exact look sometimes goes beyond the pale,” the author wrote, adding, “During the past thirteen years, Diana cosplay has become a royal staple.”