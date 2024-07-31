'She Wants Him to Be Free': Meghan Markle 'Wishes' Prince Harry Would 'Let Go of These Lawsuits'
Prince Harry is taking on the British tabloid industry and the Home Office, but one former Archewell staffer claimed Meghan Markle wants her husband to end his various legal battles in the U.K.
According to the source, the Duchess of Sussex "supports Harry 100 percent, but she wishes he could let go of these lawsuits, be happy and live in the moment."
"She wants him to be free of all of this, but she also knows that because of everything he’s been through and his love for [her and their children], he can’t," the insider added. "She wants him to live in a world where he is not burdened by this."
Aside from Harry's desire to take down the British tabloid industry, he lost his fight for security privileges in the U.K., but he is expected to appeal the High Court's decision.
With the lack of personnel, a source claimed Harry has been met with “complete silence” from King Charles.
"He gets 'unavailable right now,'" the friend said. "His calls go unanswered. He has tried to reach out about the King's health, but those calls go unanswered too."
Princess Diana tragically died in a fatal 1997 car crash in Paris, and the Duke of Sussex fears something similar could happen to his family.
"Harry is frightened and feels the only person who can do anything about it is his father," a royal insider stated.
"Harry is determined to protect his own family at all costs," another source added.
Harry and Meghan have voiced their concerns about safety over the years, but the insider claimed the dad-of-two would reconcile with Charles if he granted him personnel access.
"As a dad and husband, Harry is determined to ensure that history doesn’t repeat itself," the friend noted.
The insider noted that if the matter of police protection is resolved, "it's 'swords down," as it "would give [Harry] more happiness than being able to rekindle his bond with his father."
OK! previously reported Harry opened about about his case against Mirror Groups Newspapers and News Groups Newspapers in a new documentary.
"There’s no one better place to see this thing through than myself,” Harry said in the ITV documentary Tabloids on Trial while discussing his legal battle against the British press. “It’s one of the reasons why I won’t bring my wife back to this country.”
Harry is one of several celebrities accusing NGN and MGN of hacking their phones.
“I’m trying to get justice for everybody,” Harry said in the documentary. “This is a David versus Goliath situation — the Davids are the claimants, and the Goliath is this vast media enterprise.”
In April, the High Could ruled that MGN was guilty of "extensive" wiretapping.
“I did feel vindicated. Phone hacking has been going on for a long time," he admitted. "There’s a huge amount that has come to light now that people and the British public, specifically, had no idea about."
Sources spoke to People.