Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Recent Royal Rebrand Would Have Left Queen Elizabeth 'Hurt and Angry'
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle revealed their new website, sussex.com, and critics slammed the spouses' decision to utilize their royal status to make money in the U.S. Aside from the optics of things, one royal expert believes the late Queen Elizabeth would have been outraged by the duo's rebrand.
"The late Queen was fond of Harry and Meghan. She saw their potential as a couple working for the Commonwealth – her Commonwealth. It was her father's legacy," Ingrid Seward told an outlet. "Then it became hers."
The Sussexes left the U.K. in 2020 in hopes of splitting their time between Canada and England, but things quickly unraveled.
"The Queen saw Meghan's mixed-race heritage, her youth and style combined with intelligence, as a major plus for the monarchy," Seward explained. "Imagine her distress when everything she had hoped for from Harry and Meghan failed to materialize."
"In 2020 instead of being supportive of the monarchy they wanted to leave," she added. "That is when the steely will of the Queen came into play."
The Sussexes planned on taking a reduced workload, but Elizabeth didn't allow it.
"With the support of her aged husband, she made it clear it was not possible to do what they wanted — be half in and half out of the monarchy. She told them they could not trade on their royal connections for financial gain," the commentator stated. ''She subsequently forbade them from using the website name sussexroyal.com and their HRHs."
"She would have been hurt and angry at the latest developments," she continued.
Not only does the domain name include the pair's royal titles, but also their crest.
"They have loopholed her command by using the slightly different name sussex.com with a link to Sussex Royal," Seward shared. "How tragic it should have come to the half-truths they now appear to depend on to get their own way. They could have had it all and for a brief time they did."
OK! previously reported the couple focused on their ranking and humanitarian efforts on the new site.
“The Office of Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex is shaping the future through business and philanthropy," the new platform reads. “This includes: The Archewell Foundation, Archewell Productions, patronages, ventures, and organizations which receive the support of the couple, individually and/or together.”
The Duke of Sussex's bio highlighted his patronages and time in the armed forces.
"Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex is a humanitarian, military veteran, mental health advocate, and environmental campaigner," the blurb states. "He has dedicated his adult life to advancing causes that he is passionate about and that advance permanent change for people and places."
Prior to marrying Harry, Meghan was known for her role in Suits, but she made sure to highlight her political beliefs and activism on their platform.
"Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex is a feminist and champion of human rights and gender equity. Her lifelong advocacy for women and girls remains a constant thread in her humanitarian and business ventures," Meghan's intro states. "Meghan turned her focus to the entertainment industry, later securing a lead role on the hit series, Suits which she starred in for seven seasons. Between filming, Meghan traveled to Rwanda, India, and other countries to support humanitarian missions."
