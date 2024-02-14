Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Recent Royal Rebrand Would Have Left Queen Elizabeth 'Hurt and Angry'

"The late Queen was fond of Harry and Meghan. She saw their potential as a couple working for the Commonwealth – her Commonwealth. It was her father's legacy," Ingrid Seward told an outlet. "Then it became hers."

The Sussexes left the U.K. in 2020 in hopes of splitting their time between Canada and England, but things quickly unraveled.

"The Queen saw Meghan's mixed-race heritage, her youth and style combined with intelligence, as a major plus for the monarchy," Seward explained. "Imagine her distress when everything she had hoped for from Harry and Meghan failed to materialize."

"In 2020 instead of being supportive of the monarchy they wanted to leave," she added. "That is when the steely will of the Queen came into play."