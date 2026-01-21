Prince Harry 'Sees a Lot of Himself' in Brooklyn Beckham as Ex-Royal Advises Him on Handling Family Feud With Parents David and Victoria

Article continues below advertisement

Prince Harry has been counseling Brooklyn Beckham amid the latter's ongoing clash with his famous parents, David and Victoria Beckham. “Harry sees a lot of himself in Brooklyn,” an insider told Rob Shuter's Substack page on January 21. “He doesn’t want Brooklyn to make the same emotional and strategic mistakes he made when he first broke away.”

Article continues below advertisement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Left the Royal Family in 2020

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left the royal family six years ago.

Harry, 41, and his wife, Meghan Markle, cut themselves off from their own family in 2020 when they took a step back as senior members of the Firm. The royal family have been pals with the Beckhams for decades, with the Duke of Sussex reportedly reaching out to Brooklyn, 26, to offer him advice. “Harry told him: don’t burn everything at once,” the source went on. “You only get one chance to tell your story the right way.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Prince Harry also gave Brooklyn Beckham advice on writing a tell-all memoir.

The Spare author also allegedly suggested to the aspiring chef that he should pen a memoir about his contentious family dynamics. Harry has reportedly connected Brooklyn with his book publisher, Penguin Random House, offering guidance on how to put together the tell-all. “Harry stressed that honesty works best when it’s controlled, thoughtful, and human,” another source noted, adding that the Invictus Games founder "told him the freedom is real — but so is the fallout."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Prince Harry Is Trying to Help Brooklyn Beckham 'Survive'

Source: MEGA Brooklyn Beckham trashed his parents David Victoria Beckham on social media earlier this week.

According to the insider, if a memoir is not framed the right way, "you lose people." "You get misunderstood. And once it’s out there, you can’t take it back," they said. Harry also believes that Brooklyn should tell his side of the story as he desires to tell the truth. “This is mentorship born from scars,” the source explained. “Harry’s trying to help him survive the part no one prepares you for.” Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola Peltz, have been embroiled in a feud with David, 50, and Victoria, 51, for some time now.

Brooklyn Beckham Slammed His Family on Instagram

Source: MEGA Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham tied the knot in 2022.