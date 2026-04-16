Prince Harry Admits He Was 'Very Much Against' Having a Role in Royal Family After Princess Diana's Death: 'It's What Killed My Mom'

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Prince Harry made a shocking statement about his relationship with the British monarchy while giving a speech about grief and mental health at the InterEdge Summit private charity event in Australia. The Duke of Sussex even mentioned his late mother, Princess Diana, in his Thursday, April 16, address.

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Prince Harry Speaks on Mental Health and Grief

Source: mega Prince Harry discussed his experiences with grief at a private charity event in Australia.

"When I was invited to speak at this summit, I wasn’t sure whether I was expected to speak as someone who, despite everything, has their s--- together. Or as someone who, despite what it may look like, actually doesn’t have his s--- together," he confessed, per a report. "But I was struck by something quite simple — that while my experiences may be unusual, the feelings that come with them are not."

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Source: mega The Duke of Sussex admitted dealing with grief as a famous public figure 'can break you.'

The father-of-two noted that losing someone feels "disorienting at any age," as Diana passed away in a 1997 car crash at age 36 when Harry was just 12 years old. "Grief does not disappear because we ignore it," Harry explained. "Experiencing that as a kid while in a goldfish bowl under constant surveillance, yes, that will have its challenges. And without purpose, it can break you."

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The Duke of Sussex 'Didn't Want a Role' in the Monarchy

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Source: mega Prince Harry believes being in the royal family 'killed' mom Princess Diana.

In fact, the unexpected tragedy made Harry, 41, see royal life differently. "I was like, ‘I don’t want this job. I don’t want this role — wherever this is headed, I don’t like it.' It killed my mom and I was very much against it, and I stuck my head in the sand for years and years," he admitted.

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Prince Harry Recounts Feeling 'Lost' and 'Powerless'

Source: mega Prince Harry didn't want a role in the monarchy after Princess Diana's death.

The Spare author revealed he's "felt overwhelmed, lost, betrayed or completely powerless" at times. "Times when the pressure — externally and internally — felt constant. And times when, despite everything going on, I still had to show up pretending everything was okay, so as not to let anyone down," he recalled of being an active member of the royal family before stepping down in 2020. "For many years I was numb to it, and perhaps that was easier then, but I also didn’t yet have the tools to deal with it."

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Prince Harry Wants to Help Others

Source: mega The dad-of-two made it his mission to help others struggling with their mental health.