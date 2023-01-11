A Smile To 'Spare!' Prince Harry Bares Cheeky Grin After 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert' Taping

“Two years older than me, Willy was the Heir, whereas I was the Spare," Harry wrote in his juicy chronicle.

"This wasn’t merely how the press referred to us — though it was definitely that. This was shorthand often used by Pa and Mummy and Grandpa. And even Granny," the youngest son of King Charles wrote of his father, mother Princess Diana, Queen Elizabeth II and Her Majesty's husband, Prince Philip.

“I was summoned to provide backup, distraction, diversion and, if necessary, a spare part. Kidney, perhaps. Blood transfusion. Speck of bone marrow. This was all made explicitly clear to me from the start of life’s journey and regularly reinforced after," the estranged royal concluded before diving into the nitty-gritty details.