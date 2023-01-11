OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Royals > Prince Harry
OK LogoROYALS

A Smile To 'Spare!' Prince Harry Bares Cheeky Grin After 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert' Taping

harry pp
Source: MEGA
By:

Jan. 10 2023, Published 8:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Perhaps a weight feels lifted off of his shoulders?

Prince Harry was beaming with joy as he departed from taping his The Late Show With Stephen Colbert interview on Monday, January 9.

Article continues below advertisement
prince harry
Source: MEGA

While the episode won't air until the night of Tuesday, January 10, tons of fans already have their hands on Harry's bombshell memoir, Spare, which hit shelves Tuesday morning.

For his talk show appearance, the Duke of Sussex sported a casual ensemble featuring a pair of classic denim jeans, a navy undershirt layered beneath a matching suit jacket and the same shade of sneakers.

Article continues below advertisement
prince harry
Source: MEGA

The red-headed prince acknowledged the crowd of supporters as he headed into a vehicle after exiting the New York City set. The military veteran couldn't help but wave to fans while flashing the cheekiest smile from ear-to-ear.

Harry's appeared happier than ever in days prior to the release of his highly awaited memoir, and now that the cat is out of the bag, the public is finally able to learn the 38-year-old's truth.

Article continues below advertisement
prince harry
Source: MEGA

From brotherly brawls with Prince William to Meghan Markle's first encounters with the royal family, Harry's tell-all transcript provided a detailed history of nearly the entirety of the author's tumultuous past.

Additionally, readers were finally able to understand the title of the memoir, Spare, and learn where its simple name came from after months of curiosity.

Article continues below advertisement
prince harry
Source: MEGA

“Two years older than me, Willy was the Heir, whereas I was the Spare," Harry wrote in his juicy chronicle.

"This wasn’t merely how the press referred to us — though it was definitely that. This was shorthand often used by Pa and Mummy and Grandpa. And even Granny," the youngest son of King Charles wrote of his father, mother Princess Diana, Queen Elizabeth II and Her Majesty's husband, Prince Philip.

“I was summoned to provide backup, distraction, diversion and, if necessary, a spare part. Kidney, perhaps. Blood transfusion. Speck of bone marrow. This was all made explicitly clear to me from the start of life’s journey and regularly reinforced after," the estranged royal concluded before diving into the nitty-gritty details.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Us Weekly shared photos of Harry leaving The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.