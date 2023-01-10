Prince Harry Claims King Charles Used To Do Half-Naked Handstands To Manage Chronic Pain

Prince Harry is offering insight on how his dad, King Charles III, dealt with his chronic pain — and it seems doing half-naked handstands did just the trick.

In the Duke of Sussex's newly released memoir, Spare, which hit shelves Tuesday, January 10, he detailed His Majesty's "constant neck and back pain," while explaining his fear of accidentally opening the wrong door at Balmoral Castle because of what he could come in contact with on the other side.