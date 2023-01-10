Prince Harry Claims King Charles Used To Do Half-Naked Handstands To Manage Chronic Pain
Prince Harry is offering insight on how his dad, King Charles III, dealt with his chronic pain — and it seems doing half-naked handstands did just the trick.
In the Duke of Sussex's newly released memoir, Spare, which hit shelves Tuesday, January 10, he detailed His Majesty's "constant neck and back pain," while explaining his fear of accidentally opening the wrong door at Balmoral Castle because of what he could come in contact with on the other side.
"Open the wrong door and you might burst in on Pa while his valet was helping him dress," Harry, 38, penned. "Worse, you might blunder in as he was doing his headstands. Prescribed by his physio, these exercises were the only effective remedy for the constant pain in Pa’s neck and back."
According to Harry, the 74-year-old carried out the headstands "daily, in a pair of boxers" while "propped against a door or hanging from a bar like a skilled acrobat."
"If you set one little finger on the knob, you would hear him begging from the other side, ‘No! No! Don’t open! Please, God, don’t open!'" claimed Harry in his tell-all.
Harry hasn't shied away from airing out his family's private matters in his tell-all and bombshell interviews ahead of the book's release, revealing that he is currently not in contact with Charles nor his older brother, Prince William.
While sharing the revelation with Anderson Cooper in a sit-down, which aired Sunday, January 8, Harry shared his desire for a possible reconciliation. "I look forward to us being able to find peace," the red-headed prince said, as his relationships with his dad and brother have only worsened since he and Meghan Markle announced their decision to step back from their senior royal duties in 2020.
"I really look forward to having that family element back. I look forward to having a relationship with my brother," he added. "I look forward to having a relationship with my father and other members of my family."
Despite Harry's hope, it seems the royal family won't be waving the white flag anytime soon, as many were left shocked by what he spilled in his pages.
"William’s privately seething and devastated by what Harry has done," royal expert Katie Nicholl declared in a new interview. "And just cannot forgive Harry for the things that he’s written."