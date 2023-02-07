Prince Harry Almost Hosted 'Saturday Night Live' Ahead Of 'Spare' Release: 'He Was All In & Really Serious About Doing It'
Live from New York, it's ... Prince Harry at Studio 8H?
According to a new report, the Duke of Sussex came this close to hosting an episode of Saturday Night Live to help hype up the January release of Spare, but things didn't end up working out at the last minute.
"I know that Harry was all in, he was really serious about doing it and it would have been great fun as promo for the book," an insider spilled to a news outlet. "SNL producers have been after Harry for a while. Everyone on the show was really into the idea, and people would definitely have tuned in."
A second source confirmed the buzz to the same publication, noting the newly minted author "was definitely a name being discussed."
It's unclear why the potential deal fell through, though the insider claimed head honcho Lorne Michaels is still eager to get the father-of-two, 38, on the comedy series, noting, "I could also see Harry coming on as a surprise in a sketch."
Meanwhile, the Harry & Meghan star secured a few other deals with big American shows, appearing on Today and 60 Minutes. He also had a candid sit-down on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where he even went into details about he acquired frostbite on his genitals.
The monarchy has allegedly been up in arms over Harry's memoir and multitude of interviews, but Princess Diana and King Charles' youngest son hinted his family should be grateful he didn't air out more dirty laundry.
"It could have been two books, put it that way," he admitted to The Telegraph in a January interview, revealing the original draft of his book was 800 pages. "The hard bit was taking things out."
"Look, anything I'm going to include about any of my family members, I'm going to get trashed for. I knew that walking into it. But it's impossible to tell my story without them in it, because they play such a crucial part in it," Harry elaborated. "But there are some things that have happened, especially between me and my brother, and to some extent between me and my father, that I just don't want the world to know."
