Fans Slam Prince Harry For Skipping Out On Live Appearance & Pre-Taping 'Late Show' Sit-Down
The live audience at The Late Show with Stephen Colbert were not happy with Prince Harry.
On Tuesday, January 10, ticket holders for the live taping of the primetime chat show were left furious after learning they would not be seeing the Duke of Sussex's interview with Stephen Colbert live, as the segment was pre-taped for security reasons.
"F*** Prince Harry," an eyewitness source recalled multiple people yelling as they exited the Ed Sullivan theater in New York City, where the CBS show is taped.
"It wasn't worth waiting an hour in the cold for [Harry]," a woman who traveled from far away to see the red-headed royal in the flesh reportedly declared. "Who needs Prince Harry anyway?"
"Security issues? Really? It's not like he's Prince William or anything – he's not properly in line to the throne," another fan allegedly said, while someone else added, "Who is trying to kill Harry? I've been to a lot of these and this has never happened. I'm really surprised."
Despite audience members ripping the Spare author apart over his lack of attendance, many tuned in to watch the recorded sit-down that aired later that night.
As OK! reported, Harry revealed during his interview that he's watched The Crown and likes to "fact check" for historical accuracy.
“Yes, I have watched some of The Crown,” he confirmed to the television personality. “The older stuff and the more recent stuff.”
When the host joked with him about making sure the past events within his family were correct, Harry noted, “Yes, I do actually. Which, by the way, is another reason why it’s so important that history has it right."
In another part of the interview, Harry candidly said that if his mother, Princess Diana, were still alive, he and his older brother, Prince William, would likely not be at odds. "We wouldn't have got to this moment," he insisted. "It's impossible to say where we would be now — where those relationships would be now — but there is no way that the distance between my brother and I would be the same."
