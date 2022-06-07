Palace 'Rejected' Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Request For Photo Of The Queen With Daughter Lilibet

Harry, 37, and Meghan, 40, returned over the pond last week with their littles ones, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, who turned 1-year-old over the weekend, ahead of the celebrations honoring the Queen's 70 years on the throne.

SHARON OSBOURNE OFFERS TWO CENTS ON PRINCE HARRY & MEGHAN MARKLE'S MEGXIT AFTER PLATINUM JUBILEE ATTENDANCE: 'I FELT SORRY FOR THEM'

The family-of-four's visit to the U.K. marked the first time the Queen and the royal family were able to meet Lili, who was named after the 96-year-old matriarch.

And while the Queen finally got some alone time with her great-grandchild on Thursday, June 2, ahead of the Platinum Jubilee, "no photos of the meeting were taken," per the outlet.