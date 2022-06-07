Palace 'Rejected' Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Request For Photo Of The Queen With Daughter Lilibet
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were shut down by the palace after they pleaded for a photo to be taken of Queen Elizabeth II and namesake great-granddaughter Lilibet.
“Harry and Meghan begged for an official photo of the queen with Lillibet when the two finally met," a well-placed insider dished to Radar. "The request was rejected by the palace."
Harry, 37, and Meghan, 40, returned over the pond last week with their littles ones, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, who turned 1-year-old over the weekend, ahead of the celebrations honoring the Queen's 70 years on the throne.
The family-of-four's visit to the U.K. marked the first time the Queen and the royal family were able to meet Lili, who was named after the 96-year-old matriarch.
And while the Queen finally got some alone time with her great-grandchild on Thursday, June 2, ahead of the Platinum Jubilee, "no photos of the meeting were taken," per the outlet.
Though many hoped the couple's reunion with the royal family marked a step in the right direction, it seems they still have a long way to go, as Harry and Meghan looked depleted in photos of the young family arriving back at the Santa Barbara airport.
OK! reported Harry and Meghan returned to the sunny state before the festivities came to an end — and that the trip overall was far from smooth sailing for the duo. Apart from being booed by the crowd when they attended the Service of Thanksgiving, Harry and Meghan weren't welcomed to join the rest of the royals on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for the Trooping of Colour.
"After careful consideration, the Queen has decided that this year's traditional Trooping the Colour balcony appearance on Thursday 2nd of June will be limited to Her Majesty and those members of the Royal Family who are currently undertaking official public duties on behalf of the Queen," a Buckingham Palace spokesman said of the decision to exclude the parents-of-two, who stepped back from their senior royal duties in March 2020.
The loved-up duo left their royal lives behind to start anew in California, with Harry and Meghan expanding their little family in June 2021 with the arrival of Lili.