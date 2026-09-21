Prince Harry's Effort to Give Archie and Lilibet a Royal Upbringing Reveals 'Contradiction' After Palace Exit, Expert Says

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Prince Harry wants Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to embrace their royal heritage, but an expert sees a "contradiction" in his approach. The Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle have returned to the U.K. for an extended stay, with their two children now attending school in England. Per a source who spoke to People, Harry "wants them to understand the world he grew up in and where their family comes from."

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Prince Harry's Royal Plans for Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet Raise Questions

Source: MEGA Prince Harry wanted Archie and Lilibet to know 'where their family comes from.'

Kinsey Schofield, host of YouTube's Kinsey Schofield Unfiltered, pointed to the apparent contradiction between Harry's decision to leave royal life and his desire to preserve that connection for his children. "Harry spent years telling us why he needed to escape royal life, said his father and brother were trapped, but now appears determined to make sure his children understand and retain their connection to it," Schofield told Fox News Digital. "Perhaps with time and distance, he has realized that walking away from royal duties was much easier than walking away from the history, family and identity that came with them," she added.

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Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back as working royals in 2020 and moved to California.

"Ultimately, Harry may finally be recognizing what has always seemed so obvious to the rest of us — being born a prince is an unbelievable privilege," she continued. Harry and Meghan stepped back as working royals in 2020 and later moved to California with their family. They have since spoken publicly about their experiences with the royal family, including in his memoir, Spare. Despite the tensions, the 42-year-old said in a 2025 BBC interview that he wanted to reconcile with his family. He also said at the time that he could not envision bringing Meghan and their children back to the U.K. because of security concerns.

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Source: MEGA Kinsey Schofield said Britain is 'a huge part' of Archie and Lilibet's identity,

"I think Harry has reached a point where he recognizes that Britain is a huge part of his children's identity," Schofield said. "Archie and Lili are grandchildren of the king. Their grandfather is on the currency. Their uncle will be king. Their cousins are the future of the monarchy," she added.

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Prince Harry May Want To 'Reopen the Royal Door,' Kinsey Schofield Said

Source: MEGA Kinsey Schofield claimed Harry wants royal 'privileges' while keeping his independence.

Schofield suggested that Duke's hopes for his children could ultimately bring him face-to-face with the same family tensions he has tried to leave behind. "I think Harry wants to reopen the royal door, but perhaps on his own terms," she said, adding, "The problem is that the monarchy has never operated that way."

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Source: MEGA Kinsey Schofield said 'that tension has been at the heart' of Prince Harry's story.