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Prince Harry's Effort to Give Archie and Lilibet a Royal Upbringing Reveals 'Contradiction' After Palace Exit, Expert Says

Photo of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Archie and Lilibet
Source: MEGA

Kinsey Schofield called out the 'contradiction' in Prince Harry's approach to his royal roots.

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Sept. 21 2026, Published 8:15 a.m. ET

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Prince Harry wants Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to embrace their royal heritage, but an expert sees a "contradiction" in his approach.

The Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle have returned to the U.K. for an extended stay, with their two children now attending school in England.

Per a source who spoke to People, Harry "wants them to understand the world he grew up in and where their family comes from."

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Prince Harry's Royal Plans for Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet Raise Questions

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Image of Prince Harry wanted Archie and Lilibet to know 'where their family comes from.'
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry wanted Archie and Lilibet to know 'where their family comes from.'

Kinsey Schofield, host of YouTube's Kinsey Schofield Unfiltered, pointed to the apparent contradiction between Harry's decision to leave royal life and his desire to preserve that connection for his children.

"Harry spent years telling us why he needed to escape royal life, said his father and brother were trapped, but now appears determined to make sure his children understand and retain their connection to it," Schofield told Fox News Digital.

"Perhaps with time and distance, he has realized that walking away from royal duties was much easier than walking away from the history, family and identity that came with them," she added.

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Image of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back as working royals in 2020 and moved to California.
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back as working royals in 2020 and moved to California.

"Ultimately, Harry may finally be recognizing what has always seemed so obvious to the rest of us — being born a prince is an unbelievable privilege," she continued.

Harry and Meghan stepped back as working royals in 2020 and later moved to California with their family.

They have since spoken publicly about their experiences with the royal family, including in his memoir, Spare.

Despite the tensions, the 42-year-old said in a 2025 BBC interview that he wanted to reconcile with his family.

He also said at the time that he could not envision bringing Meghan and their children back to the U.K. because of security concerns.

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Image of Kinsey Schofield said Britain is 'a huge part' of Archie and Lilibet's identity,
Source: MEGA

Kinsey Schofield said Britain is 'a huge part' of Archie and Lilibet's identity,

"I think Harry has reached a point where he recognizes that Britain is a huge part of his children's identity," Schofield said.

"Archie and Lili are grandchildren of the king. Their grandfather is on the currency. Their uncle will be king. Their cousins are the future of the monarchy," she added.

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Prince Harry May Want To 'Reopen the Royal Door,' Kinsey Schofield Said

Image of Kinsey Schofield claimed Harry wants royal 'privileges' while keeping his independence.
Source: MEGA

Kinsey Schofield claimed Harry wants royal 'privileges' while keeping his independence.

Schofield suggested that Duke's hopes for his children could ultimately bring him face-to-face with the same family tensions he has tried to leave behind.

"I think Harry wants to reopen the royal door, but perhaps on his own terms," she said, adding, "The problem is that the monarchy has never operated that way."

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Image of Kinsey Schofield said 'that tension has been at the heart' of Prince Harry's story.
Source: MEGA

Kinsey Schofield said 'that tension has been at the heart' of Prince Harry's story.

"Harry may want his children to enjoy the history, relationships and privileges that come with being part of the royal family while maintaining the independence he chose in 2020," Schofield continued.

"That tension has been at the heart of this story from the very beginning," she insisted.

She also questioned whether simply living in Britain would be enough to give Archie and Lilibet a genuine connection to their royal relatives.

"You can bring your children to the U.K. and surround them with British traditions, but their most meaningful connection to Britain is their family," Schofield said.

"If Harry genuinely wants Archie and Lilibet to understand their royal heritage, eventually he has to confront the fact that his children barely know the relatives who embody it," she concluded.

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