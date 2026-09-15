Prince William 'Will Have No Relationship With' Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Despite Sussexes' U.K. Comeback: Royal Author

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Source: MEGA Prince William and Kate Middleton are keeping their distance from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

According to royal author Russell Myers, "any relationship [King Charles] has with Harry or the Sussexes as a family is entirely up to him." "But looking toward the future, [William] will have no relationship with them, in a working or private capacity whatsoever," Myers told People on Tuesday, September 15.

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Prince William and Prince Harry's 'Cold War' Continues to Boil 6 Years On

Source: MEGA The Wales have been feuding with the Sussexes ever since the latter moved to California in 2020.

“William and [wife Kate Middleton] can maintain that their focus has to be about them and their family, but there will be pressure on them about how they interact with Harry and Meghan and their family in the future,” he continued. Royal historian Amanda Foreman also divulged to the publication how the feud between the Invictus Games founder and the Duke of Cambridge, 44, is still raging on after six years. “At the moment, it has gone from being a hot war to a very, very cold war. But in a cold war situation, you still have to turn up to the Olympics," she said.

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Prince Harry Is Eager to Reconcile With His Family

Source: MEGA Prince Harry is hoping to have a reconciliation with his brother sometime in the near future.

The Spare author previously expressed his desire to mend fences with his elder brother while Charles, 77, continues to battle his cancer. "I would love reconciliation with my family," Harry said during an interview in 2023. "Life is precious. I don't know how much longer my father has. He won't speak to me because of this security stuff, but it would be nice to reconcile." Royal expert Dan Wakeford also noted last year the army veteran was keen on having a stronger relationship with the Prince of Wales.

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle and Prince Harry returned to the U.K. last month.