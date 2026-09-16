Prince William and Prince Harry's Feud Turned Into a 'Very, Very Cold War' After Duke's U.K. Return, Royal Expert Claims

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Prince William and Prince Harry's rift is no closer to being mended, even after the Duke of Sussex's recent return to the United Kingdom. According to one royal expert, the estranged brothers' heated feud won't be simmering down anytime soon despite Harry, 42, previously clamoring for a reconciliation.

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Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Touched Down in the U.K. on August 26

Source: MEGA Prince Harry moved his family to the U.K. last month.

“At the moment, [their rift] has gone from being a hot war to a very, very cold war. But in a cold war situation, you still have to turn up to the Olympics," royal historian Amanda Foreman told People on Tuesday, September 15. Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, touched down in the U.K. on August 26 so their kids, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, could attend school there. The couple had been living in Montecito, Calif., since 2020 after they stepped back as senior members of the royal family.

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Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the royal family in 2020.

Author Russell Myers also gave his take to the publication, noting the Prince of Wales and his wife, Kate Middleton, both 44, are planning to keep their distance from Meghan, 45, and Harry while they are living in England. “William’s view is clear — any relationship his father [King Charles] has with Harry or the Sussexes as a family is entirely up to him,” Myers explained.

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Prince William Is Not Interested in Having a Relationship With the Sussexes

Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Prince William's 'hot war' has turned 'cold.'

"But looking toward the future, he will have no relationship with them, in a working or private capacity whatsoever," Myers added. “William and Catherine can maintain that their focus has to be about them and their family, but there will be pressure on them about how they interact with Harry and Meghan and their family in the future," he said. While Kate and William have not come in contact with the Invictus Games founder and the former actress in quite some time, the Sussexes met with Charles, 77, back in July for a meeting at Highgrove House.

Source: MEGA King Charles deemed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'private citizens.'