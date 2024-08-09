Prince Harry 'Always Assumed He Would Be Forgiven' by King Charles After Publicly Trashing the Royal Family
Prince Harry threw jabs at the royal family in Spare, but exerts believe the Duke of Sussex didn't anticipate the project causing permanent damage to his relationship with King Charles.
"Despite all his criticisms Harry always assumed he would be forgiven by his father. He thought Charles would make amends for the hurt that- in Harry’s view – justified the criticisms," Tom Quinn told an outlet.
"Despite Harry’s attacks on the royal family his father has avoided responding by attacking his son publicly, but privately, King Charles is furious. So much so that he is now refusing to take calls from his son," Quinn added.
OK! previously reported Christopher Andersen believes Harry's criticism of Queen Camilla drove the wedge between him and Charles.
"When Harry branded his stepmother Camilla a 'villain' in his book and revealed that both he and William initially begged their father not to marry her, Harry committed what Charles regards as a cardinal sin," Andersen said after a source claimed Harry and Charles weren't speaking.
"No one disses Camilla in royal circles and gets away with it – not even a son of the king," Andersen warned.
Despite Andersen's prediction, an insider claimed Harry's fight for security is to blame for the distance between them.
"He gets 'unavailable right now,'" a friend told a publication. "His calls go unanswered. He has tried to reach out about the King's health, but those calls go unanswered too."
- Meghan Markle Was 'Taken Aback' at the 'Disparity' Between Prince William and Prince Harry, Thought Her Husband 'Deserved More Materially'
- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Desperate' to 'Start' Healing the Rift' With the Royal Family
- 'Very Annoyed' Meghan Markle 'Screamed' at CBS Producers Over Unexpected Question as Former Actress 'Couldn't Contain Her Anger'
Harry was hopeful that he would have security privileges while in the U.K., but the High Court ruled in the Home Office's favor. Without guaranteed police personnel, the Duke of Sussex is reluctant to travel to the region with Meghan Markle and their two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
“The threat is very real. He needs protection. The idea that the security forces wouldn’t allow anything to happen is a very glib dismissal of the reality of the threat the family faces," a source told an outlet.
“Why would he bring his wife and children back to the U.K. if they are not going to be protected? The duke needs protection, they need protection," a source said. "The threat level hasn’t changed since he stepped back from the royal family, if anything it has got worse because of the tabloid campaign against him and his wife.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Before she passed, Queen Elizabeth considered it "imperative" for Harry to have sufficient protection, but Charles decided not to interfere with Harry's legal battle.
“The fact that there is even any debate around (Harry’s) security is unbelievable when you look at the situation. The late queen made it really clear [at the Sandringham Summit] that she wanted him and his family protected," a source noted. "She intervened to allow Andrew to keep his protection. Why is it impossible for his dad not to do the same for Harry? If the king wanted, he could do this for his son.”
Quinn spoke to The Mirror.