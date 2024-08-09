Prince Harry 'Always Assumed He Would Be Forgiven' by King Charles After Publicly Trashing the Royal Family

Harry was hopeful that he would have security privileges while in the U.K., but the High Court ruled in the Home Office's favor. Without guaranteed police personnel, the Duke of Sussex is reluctant to travel to the region with Meghan Markle and their two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

“The threat is very real. He needs protection. The idea that the security forces wouldn’t allow anything to happen is a very glib dismissal of the reality of the threat the family faces," a source told an outlet.

“Why would he bring his wife and children back to the U.K. if they are not going to be protected? The duke needs protection, they need protection," a source said. "The threat level hasn’t changed since he stepped back from the royal family, if anything it has got worse because of the tabloid campaign against him and his wife.”