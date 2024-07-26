Prince Harry Says It's 'Still Dangerous' for Wife Meghan Markle and Their 2 Kids to Return to the U.K.

"There’s no one better place to see this thing through than myself,” Harry said in the ITV documentary Tabloids on Trial while discussing his legal battle against the British press. “It’s one of the reasons why I won’t bring my wife back to this country.”

“We had many conversations before she passed. This is very much something she supported. She knew how much this meant to me,” the veteran told Rebecca Barry when she asked if Queen Elizabeth would approve of his fight. “She’s very much up there saying, ‘See this through to the end,’ without question.”