Prince Harry Will Be 'Sidelined & Snubbed' At Coronation, Predicts Author: 'Even Prince Andrew Will Be Shown More Respect'
Though Prince Harry accepted his father King Charles' invitation to the coronation, royal biographer Christopher Andersen believes the Duke of Sussex won't be welcomed back to the U.K. with open arms.
"My guess is that Harry will be treated like something of a pariah and that he is well aware of that. So, you have to give him credit for being willing to show up anyway," he shared in a new interview, pointing out that Harry will be all on his own since Meghan Markle is staying behind in California.
"There is a humiliation factor here," the royal expert admitted. "Watching the other royals share center stage with the king and queen while he is probably going to be shunted aside — this will likely be painful and incredibly frustrating for Harry. I fully expect Harry to be sidelined and snubbed. We can look forward to lots of photographs of Harry standing alone, looking downcast and grim, even visibly seething."
Andersen predicted that even the disgraced Prince Andrew "will be afforded better treatment and shown more respect by the crown – that’s how deep the animosity toward the Sussexes runs in royal circles these days."
It's certainly going to be a tough situation for Harry, who will just "to have to follow his grandmother’s ‘keep calm and carry on’ motto," said Andersen. "He'll have to just grit his teeth and get through it."
However, the royal guru insisted that alongside some boos, Harry may also receive some cheers from the public, as "there is still some lingering affection among the people for Diana's younger son."
"And I expect there will be some catcalls aimed in the direction of Andrew, Camilla, and even Charles as well," the writer concluded. "Like it or not, there is a growing anti-monarchist movement in Great Britain and they are becoming increasingly vocal."
Charles' coronation will take place at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, March 6.
