Prince Harry & King Charles Held Peace Talks Ahead Of Coronation Without Prince William, Source Claims
Prince Harry held peace talks with his father, King Charles, prior to confirming his attendance at the coronation, which will be held on May 6. However, the California transplant, 38, has not spoken to his brother, Prince William.
According to a source, there have been "positive conversations" between Charles and Harry, but William, 40, still seems to be hurt after his brother aired out their dirty laundry in his memoir, Spare.
As OK! previously reported, Harry finally revealed he will be hopping over to the U.K. to attend the festivities — but without his wife, Meghan Markle, by his side.
"Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that the Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6th May," the palace confirmed on Wednesday, April 12. "The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet."
Princess Diana's former butler Paul Burrell believed the former actress, 41, would not make the trek.
Burrell previously said Meghan isn't "brave or strong enough to be there" since "she'd have to look in the eyes of a family she's pushed under the bus. But I think Harry may come alone and she's probably told him she won't be able to be by his side with him if he does attend."
"It's likely to be incredibly uncomfortable for them if they attend, particularly Meghan," he continued. "Are they prepared to face the music?"
Though Charles is trying to extend an olive branch to his son, it seems like other members of the royal family will be giving him the cold shoulder.
"Sources have suggested that other family members – with the possible exception of Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie – have no interest in talking with Harry beyond the most basic of greetings, suggesting the event will be even more awkward than Harry clearly feared," the insider spilled to one publication.
According to the insider, William "would never have stopped his brother from" attending, but he has "no plans" to speak with him. However, the two may mingle as "a gesture of goodwill for their father."
