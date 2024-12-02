or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Royals > Meghan Markle
OK LogoROYALS

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Continue to 'Work as a Unit' Despite Professional Separation Rumors

meghan markle prince harry continue work team professional separation rumors
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have made several solo appearances within the past few weeks.

By:

Dec. 2 2024, Published 4:16 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are rumored to be separating professionally, but the couple could be making choices as a team behind closed doors.

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle prince harry continue work team professional separation rumors
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry is focusing on his patronages as Meghan Markle continues to build American Riviera Orchard.

Article continues below advertisement

"When they're together, there's headlines that Meghan is too controlling or trying to be the star of the show," a source told an outlet. "The Duke and Duchess are a married couple and in a normal relationship, you don't do every single thing together."

"They also have to raise a five and a 3-year-old and somebody has to remain in California while the other person is out of state," they added.

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle prince harry continue work team professional separation rumors
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle is often accused of stealing the spotlight from Prince Harry during joint events.

Article continues below advertisement

Harry has been taking several solo trips to promote his charities, but Meghan's noticeable absence might work in their favor.

"It also wouldn't make sense for Meghan to be the focal point for Harry's patronages, and the same goes for Meghan's philanthropic efforts, for example, if it's something to do with women, which is near and dear to her heart," the insider shared.

"For example when they went to Colombia to further the work of their foundation, then you see them work as a unit," they added.

Article continues below advertisement

Harry's travels were well-received, but the insider claimed the Duchess of Sussex is aware of the assumptions royal watchers made about their dynamic after they spent weeks without being spotted in public together.

"She has really felt the strain in recent weeks, and with all the speculation surrounding her and Harry and their marriage," the source stated.

"They haven't done themselves any favors by doing so many separate events but this is what they have decided to do as it works best for them at the moment as a couple and they both feel they can shine at events that are close to their hearts," they continued.

MORE ON:
Meghan Markle

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle prince harry continue work team professional separation rumors
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle branded herself as 'one of the most bullied people in the world.'

Article continues below advertisement

While attending a gathering without Harry, Meghan, who branded herself "one of the most bullied people in the world," continues to be under public scrutiny.

"But it does upset her that, while Harry was getting praised for all of his appearances, she is getting criticized for what she says, what she wears etc. and it brings back hurtful memories of when she was a royal," the source concluded.

Article continues below advertisement

OK! previously reported the Sussexes are expected to attend special occasions on opposite coasts.

A spokesperson revealed Meghan will be at the Paley Honors Fall Gala in Los Angeles, Calif., to celebrate Princess Lilibet's godfather, Tyler Perry. Both Meghan and Harry were a part of the hosting committee for Perry, but only Meghan will be there.

While Meghan honors the Madea's Family Reunion star, Harry will meet with Andrew Ross Sorkin for The New York Times DealBook Conference on Wednesday, December 4, in New York.

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle prince harry continue work team professional separation rumors
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry moved to California in 2020.

Article continues below advertisement

A friend of the Sussexes admitted Meghan is focused on American Riviera Orchard while Harry prioritizes his passions.

“It’s clear that a twin-track approach is evolving," a source shared.

"The Duke and Duchess have now hit their stride as individuals — not just as a couple," a separate insider stated. "The Duke appears focused on his patronage work, and the Duchess focused on her entrepreneurial track.”

Sources spoke to Page Six.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.