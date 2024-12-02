Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Continue to 'Work as a Unit' Despite Professional Separation Rumors
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are rumored to be separating professionally, but the couple could be making choices as a team behind closed doors.
"When they're together, there's headlines that Meghan is too controlling or trying to be the star of the show," a source told an outlet. "The Duke and Duchess are a married couple and in a normal relationship, you don't do every single thing together."
"They also have to raise a five and a 3-year-old and somebody has to remain in California while the other person is out of state," they added.
Harry has been taking several solo trips to promote his charities, but Meghan's noticeable absence might work in their favor.
"It also wouldn't make sense for Meghan to be the focal point for Harry's patronages, and the same goes for Meghan's philanthropic efforts, for example, if it's something to do with women, which is near and dear to her heart," the insider shared.
"For example when they went to Colombia to further the work of their foundation, then you see them work as a unit," they added.
Harry's travels were well-received, but the insider claimed the Duchess of Sussex is aware of the assumptions royal watchers made about their dynamic after they spent weeks without being spotted in public together.
"She has really felt the strain in recent weeks, and with all the speculation surrounding her and Harry and their marriage," the source stated.
"They haven't done themselves any favors by doing so many separate events but this is what they have decided to do as it works best for them at the moment as a couple and they both feel they can shine at events that are close to their hearts," they continued.
While attending a gathering without Harry, Meghan, who branded herself "one of the most bullied people in the world," continues to be under public scrutiny.
"But it does upset her that, while Harry was getting praised for all of his appearances, she is getting criticized for what she says, what she wears etc. and it brings back hurtful memories of when she was a royal," the source concluded.
OK! previously reported the Sussexes are expected to attend special occasions on opposite coasts.
A spokesperson revealed Meghan will be at the Paley Honors Fall Gala in Los Angeles, Calif., to celebrate Princess Lilibet's godfather, Tyler Perry. Both Meghan and Harry were a part of the hosting committee for Perry, but only Meghan will be there.
While Meghan honors the Madea's Family Reunion star, Harry will meet with Andrew Ross Sorkin for The New York Times DealBook Conference on Wednesday, December 4, in New York.
A friend of the Sussexes admitted Meghan is focused on American Riviera Orchard while Harry prioritizes his passions.
“It’s clear that a twin-track approach is evolving," a source shared.
"The Duke and Duchess have now hit their stride as individuals — not just as a couple," a separate insider stated. "The Duke appears focused on his patronage work, and the Duchess focused on her entrepreneurial track.”
