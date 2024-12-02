Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Continue to 'Work as a Unit' Despite Professional Separation Rumors

Harry has been taking several solo trips to promote his charities, but Meghan's noticeable absence might work in their favor.

"It also wouldn't make sense for Meghan to be the focal point for Harry's patronages, and the same goes for Meghan's philanthropic efforts, for example, if it's something to do with women, which is near and dear to her heart," the insider shared.

"For example when they went to Colombia to further the work of their foundation, then you see them work as a unit," they added.