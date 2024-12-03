Prince Harry Swears Meghan Markle and Princess Diana Would've Been 'Thick as Thieves'
Prince Harry often compares Meghan Markle to Princess Diana, as the Duke of Sussex believes his wife and mother would've had a close bond if the princess didn't die in a car accident in 1997.
"Oh they'd be thick as thieves, without question. I think she would be over the moon, jumping up and down, you know so excited for me, but then, as I said, would have probably been best friends — best friends with Meghan," Harry said in his 2017 engagement interview.
Although Diana wasn't able to see her son get married, the Duke of Sussex incorporated her jewelry collection into Meghan's wedding ring.
"She's with us," the duchess said at the time.
In Harry & Meghan, the veteran gushed over Meghan and Diana's shared traits.
“So much of what Meghan is, and how she is, is so similar to my mom,” Harry said. "She has the same compassion, the same empathy, she has the same confidence, she has this warmth about her."
OK! previously reported biographer Tom Bower claimed Diana's family struggled to draw parallels between Meghan and Diana.
"By then, Harry had introduced Meghan to Diana’s two sisters, Jane and Sarah, and her best friend Julia Samuel. Harry assumed that Diana’s family and friends would see a similarity between Diana and his fiancée," Bower wrote in Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors.
"Both, he said, shared the same problems. He was disappointed. No one agreed that his vulnerable mother had anything in common with his girlfriend," he shared. "More discomforting for him, they thought Meghan would not fit in with the royal family."
Aside from the Spencers, Prince William was concerned about the speed of the Sussexes' courtship.
"Their unease was voiced by Charles Spencer, Diana’s brother," Bower shared. "At William’s request, Spencer weighed in. Three times married, Spencer cautioned his nephew to reconsider his haste towards marriage. His advice provoked a bitter reaction. 'This was going to be really hard,’ Harry would later reflect on establishing Meghan’s place in the family."
According to Omid Scobie, the future king suggested Harry "take as much time as you need to get to know this girl."
Scobie later alleged the Prince of Wales "just wanted to make sure that Harry wasn't blindsided by l---," but Harry was offended by William calling Meghan "this girl" and viewed his comments as "snobbish and condescending."
Meghan might not be Diana 2.0, but Harry has been vocal that he fears for his partner's safety due to his mother's fatal 1997 car crash.
"My biggest concern was history repeating itself and I’ve said that before on numerous occasions, very publicly," the dad-of-two told Oprah Winfrey in 2021. "
"And what I was seeing was history repeating itself. But more, perhaps," he explained when discussing the public scrutiny Meghan experienced. "Or definitely far more dangerous because then you add race in and you add social media in. And when I’m talking about history repeating itself, I’m talking about my mother."