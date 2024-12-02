Meghan Markle's Upcoming Cooking Series Set to 'Be More Successful' Than Prince Harry's 'POLO'

POLO, which will air on Tuesday, December 10, has already been criticized. OK! previously reported some sources were annoyed with the series' promotional video.

"It's hilarious, but not in a good way. It's so tacky and cringey, it is literally all the worst things about polo. I watched it in appalled hysterics,” a source shared after seeing the trailer.

"The irony is that polo is actually a surprisingly inclusive sport these days," they added. "You do see plenty of rich kids but there are also plenty of kids from less rarefied backgrounds who just happen to be fantastic riders who are sponsored by the teams."