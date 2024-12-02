Meghan Markle's Upcoming Cooking Series Set to 'Be More Successful' Than Prince Harry's 'POLO'
Meghan Markle is gearing up for the release of her culinary series for Netflix, and royal experts believe the Duchess of Sussex's project will surpass Prince Harry's new show, POLO.
"Meghan's cookery program will have a lot of viewers. There is no doubt it will be more successful than POLO," royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told GB News ahead of POLO's release.
POLO, which will air on Tuesday, December 10, has already been criticized. OK! previously reported some sources were annoyed with the series' promotional video.
"It's hilarious, but not in a good way. It's so tacky and cringey, it is literally all the worst things about polo. I watched it in appalled hysterics,” a source shared after seeing the trailer.
"The irony is that polo is actually a surprisingly inclusive sport these days," they added. "You do see plenty of rich kids but there are also plenty of kids from less rarefied backgrounds who just happen to be fantastic riders who are sponsored by the teams."
Polo is often associated with the ultra-wealthy, and Harry hopes to capture the emotions behind the sport.
"This series offers audiences an unprecedented, behind-the-scenes look into the passion and determination driving some of the world's elite polo players, revealing the grit behind the glamor," Harry said in a statement. "We're proud to showcase the true depth and spirit of the sport — and the intensity of its high-stakes moments."
While Harry waits to see how viewers react to POLO, royal experts wonder if Meghan's Netflix project will be released around the same time as Victoria Beckham's docuseries. According to expert Ingrid Seward, they had a "bitter rift."
“I only think they would reconcile if they come across each other, and I'm not sure that they really do," Seward said in an interview. “I can't think that their paths would particularly cross again."
Victoria and David Beckham attended the Sussexes' 2018 nuptials, but the foursome hasn't been spotted together in years. Currently, the pop star is balancing running a high-fashion label and supporting her soccer star husband's Florida-based team, Inter Miami CF.
“I think the Beckhams have distanced themselves from Meghan and Harry, but for the obvious reasons that we all know, you know Meghan and Harry are in the descendant, not the ascendant," Seward said. “[Posh] is actually too busy. She's got a business. She's got a very successful husband. She's got houses all over the place. She's got children."
“I don't think she probably has any time to think about it really," she added.
Aside from the Sussexes' tell-all show, Harry & Meghan, the duo has yet to find comparable viewership with their creative endeavors.
“If Victoria Beckham's is a success, which I'm sure it will be, I think it's got more chances of boosting Meghan's," the commentator noted. “The Beckhams are so popular and they haven't really upset anyone in the way that Meghan has, so they're starting with a clean slate."
“They are so incredibly successful, and it's all through their own hard work. And people love that it's a rags to riches story, whereas Meghan's is a riches to rags story," she added.