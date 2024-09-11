Prince Harry Will Celebrate His 40th Birthday With a 'Small Group of Close Friends' at His $14 Million Mansion

OK! previously reported Princess Diana's former butler, Paul Burrell, predicted the Duke of Sussex won't spend his special day with Prince William.

“Harry will be in exile for his 40th birthday. It'll probably be a low-key celebration inside the gates of their home with celebrity friends. I don't think he's happy," Burrell told an outlet.

“The saddest thing is that he could have had it all," he continued. "But while the children are small, there's no way things will change for Harry because he adores his wife, his family and that is the path he's on."