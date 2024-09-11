Prince Harry Will Celebrate His 40th Birthday With a 'Small Group of Close Friends' at His $14 Million Mansion
Prince Harry is turning 40 on Sunday, September 15, and the Duke of Sussex is expected to enjoy an intimate gathering at his $14 million California mansion.
According to a source, Harry “has a small [group] of close friends,” in the U.S. and he keeps his circle small for “understandable reasons.”
"The way he views it, his wife and kids are his priority,” the insider told an outlet.
OK! previously reported Princess Diana's former butler, Paul Burrell, predicted the Duke of Sussex won't spend his special day with Prince William.
“Harry will be in exile for his 40th birthday. It'll probably be a low-key celebration inside the gates of their home with celebrity friends. I don't think he's happy," Burrell told an outlet.
“The saddest thing is that he could have had it all," he continued. "But while the children are small, there's no way things will change for Harry because he adores his wife, his family and that is the path he's on."
Harry left the U.K. in 2020, and Burrell alluded to the prince missing his homeland.
“I am sure he's homesick, and I'm sure his upcoming 40th birthday is making him reflect on the past and his previous life. If Harry doesn't have regrets, he doesn't have a soul," Burrell continued.
William and Harry's rift was on display during their uncle Lord Robert Fellowes' funeral on Wednesday, August 28. According to an insider, the Prince of Wales has "written Harry out of his script."
"They were sat two or three rows back from the front, not at the back, but they were on opposite sides of the aisle," a source stated. "And then there were family members on the rest of the seats between them, so maybe that is something that was arranged."
Spare impacted William and Harry's bond, and the siblings failed to reconcile at Fellowes' memorial service.
"A lot of people were taking the chance to speak to them. They were only about five yards from each other, it was virtually back to back," they continued. "When we left the reception they were both still there, but as we were on a walk we saw Harry driven off in a black Range Rover."
Royal expert Hilary Fordwich claimed the brothers refused to chat while in the same room.
"The brothers were at the back of the church, apart," Fordwich told an outlet. "They neither spoke to each other nor were seen looking at each other."
Despite the tension between William and Harry, they both managed to support Lady Jane Fellowes.
"Prince William and Harry are currently not on speaking terms, and everything was carefully choreographed so that they wouldn’t have to interact with each other," American royal commentator Kinsey Schofield noted. "There was nothing joint about this appearance. It was two family members showing their respect in a personal capacity. Off duty."
