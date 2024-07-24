OK Magazine
Prince Harry Set to Receive a Whopping $8.5 Million From His Royal Inheritance on His 40th Birthday

Source: MEGA

Prince Harry will receive an inheritance from the Queen Mother.

By:

Jul. 24 2024, Published 2:50 p.m. ET

Prince Harry turns 40 on Sunday, September 15, and the Duke of Sussex is set to inherit a fortune from the Queen Mother.

According to a report, Harry will receive $8.5 million, but the amount will be taxed.

Source: MEGA

The Queen Mother passed away in 2002.

While Harry will certainly receive a big payday, Meghan is on her own, building her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard. OK! previously reported PR expert Mark Borkowski thinks the success of Meghan's Netflix show will define her future in Hollywood.

“This is a profound change of direction for Meghan – in some ways to become like a Martha Stewart. If Meghan can pull it off, it's a very rich seam to mine," Borkowski told an outlet.

“If it succeeds, then it's a massive leap forward and will take away from a lot of the negativity she's had. And it will make a lot of people take her very seriously," he added.

Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the royal fold in 2020.

In 2023, Meghan's podcast, "Archetypes," was canceled by Spotify, and the loss resulted in her being branded a "grifter" and a "flop."

"So, as an income stream, it's huge... if she gets it right," Borkowski continued. "But it could be make-or-break for the Duchess if the show is yet another failure."

“I don't believe you can have so many failed ventures without people questioning what you're going to do next," he concluded.

Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle currently reside in California.

The Sussexes signed a deal with Netflix in 2020, and the streaming giant's Chief Content Officer, Bela Bajaria, confirmed the partners were continuing to make content for them.

“They have a couple of unscripted things they’re working on with Brandon [Reigg]," Bajaria said.

“And they actually have, like, a bunch of development, they have a movie in development, a (scripted) series that they’re working on," the executive continued. "So all very early development, with a movie, a TV show and a couple of unscripted shows. But yeah, the movie’s great.”

Source: MEGA

Prince Harry is working on a polo series for Netflix.

Along with gaining production experience, Meghan returned to Instagram in March to promote American Riviera Orchard. The business has yet to hit retailers, but their Instagram account has over 600,000 followers.

"The rollout for American Riviera Orchard is already off to a strong start. The website has over 100,000 who have signed up to hear about the first products launched,” a source told an outlet. “Meghan is very pleased with the early interest it has gained.”

“[She] is so excited to see how people enjoy her products and use them in their everyday lives,” the insider added.

As Meghan markets American Riviera Orchard, rumors spread that her exclusive fruit preserves helped promote King Charles' jam.

"She is trying to establish herself as a lifestyle mogul, but now she's competing with a royal rival," a source told an outlet. "She had no idea [about this] and now suddenly, as she sees it, there's a glut of his products on the market."

"She's one step away from calling Charles about the clash, but Prince Harry is holding her back," they added.

New York Post reported on Harry's inheritance.

