Prince Harry Set to Receive a Whopping $8.5 Million From His Royal Inheritance on His 40th Birthday

While Harry will certainly receive a big payday, Meghan is on her own, building her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard. OK! previously reported PR expert Mark Borkowski thinks the success of Meghan's Netflix show will define her future in Hollywood.

“This is a profound change of direction for Meghan – in some ways to become like a Martha Stewart. If Meghan can pull it off, it's a very rich seam to mine," Borkowski told an outlet.

“If it succeeds, then it's a massive leap forward and will take away from a lot of the negativity she's had. And it will make a lot of people take her very seriously," he added.