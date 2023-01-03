Royal Family Is Sick Of Prince Harry's 'Constant Sniping,' Claims Source: 'It All Feels Very Repetitive'

Prince Harry will speak about his upcoming book, titled Spare, when he sits down with Tom Bradby and Anderson Cooper for two interviews — but the royal family will not be tuning in.

"It all feels very repetitive. Harry's constant sniping is rather draining and he knows full well it is highly unlikely they will engage in a tit-for-tat battle of words," an insider alleged, while another source added that Harry's claim his family doesn't want to make amends is "unadulterated nonsense."