Royal Family Is Sick Of Prince Harry's 'Constant Sniping,' Claims Source: 'It All Feels Very Repetitive'
Prince Harry will speak about his upcoming book, titled Spare, when he sits down with Tom Bradby and Anderson Cooper for two interviews — but the royal family will not be tuning in.
"It all feels very repetitive. Harry's constant sniping is rather draining and he knows full well it is highly unlikely they will engage in a tit-for-tat battle of words," an insider alleged, while another source added that Harry's claim his family doesn't want to make amends is "unadulterated nonsense."
As OK! previously reported, in a new teaser for Harry's interview with Bradby, he discussed where he stands with his brood.
"I want a family, not an institution. They feel as though it's better to keep us, somehow, as the villains. They've shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile," he stated. "I would like to get back father back. I would like to have my brother back."
But it seems like Prince William, 40, doesn't have any interest in being on good terms with his brother again, especially because the tome may discuss their relationship in depth.
"Generally, I think the book [will be] worse for them than the royal family is expecting,” a source revealed. "Everything is laid bare. Charles comes out of it better than I had expected, but it’s tough on William, in particular, and even Kate gets a bit of a broadside. There are these minute details, and a description of the fight between the brothers. I personally can’t see how Harry and William will be able to reconcile after this."
“At the heart of this book lies a sibling rivalry between little brother and big brother," a source explained. "It will reveal Harry’s bitterness and feelings of unfairness that by the nature of hierarchy and birthright that he always played second fiddle to older William."
The brothers haven't been on good terms ever since the 38-year-old left the royal family in 2020.
“The falling out is to be covered in the book in detail and what aggravates is it’s not an outsider revealing these private moments — it’s Harry giving his one-sided account of family affairs," the insider dished. “Harry and William were meant to stick together and support each other. Their mother, Diana, always warned them they must never fall out because they would need one another. It is very sad it’s reached this stage.”