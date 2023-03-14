Prince Harry Still 'Very Close' With Princess Diana's Sisters, Glad They Attended Lilibet's Christening After Royal Family's Snub
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle don't have a great relationship with his father's side of the family, but royal experts pointed out that the Sussexes still have plenty of loved ones by their side — most notably, his late mother Princess Diana's siblings.
Since Diana's sisters, Lady Jane Fellowes and Lady Sarah McCorquodale, aren't members of the monarchy, they don't receive much press, but one outlet claimed the two women were in attendance for Lilibet's christening earlier this month, an invite the royals turned down.
Royal author Christopher Andersen said the women have helped filled "the void left by the royal family."
"There's a none-to-subtle message here — one being sent by both the Sussexes and Diana's family — that even if the royals turn their backs on them, Harry, Meghan and their children will always have Diana's family in their corner," he added to a publication.
Royal expert Shannon Felton Spence told the same outlet that the Spare author has always "been very close with his aunts" and is making sure they are an "important" part of his kids Archie and Lili’s lives.
Doing so acts as a "really such a touching way to keep their 'Granny Diana' present in their lives," said Spence.
Podcast host Kinsey Schofield noted "Diana’s sisters were worried about Prince Harry and felt like he was lost" since he chose to go a different route than his brother and father, but "hopefully after seeing him" in California at the christening, "they feel some comfort in his life choices."
Despite the father-of-two's tension with dad Prince Charles, the latter still invited the Sussexes to his coronation in May — though the monarch also took a jab at the duo by evicting them from Frogmore Cottage.
At the moment, the couple has yet to reveal whether they'll attend the U.K. festivities, but if they don't, it could signal the end of their relationship.
"The kind of symbolism of not going feels a little bit like giving up on the relationship with the royals. It feels like just kind of admitting defeat and that the rift will never heal," Newsweek's Jack Royston explained on a recent episode of "The Royal Report" podcast. "You know, if you don't go back to Britain to see your family for the coronation, then what do you go back for? What is going to be bigger than this?"
