Prince Harry Insists Princess Diana Would've Prevented His Fallout With Prince William If She Was Still Alive

The father-of-two, 38, admitted that despite public perception, he and older brother Prince William, 40, were never attached at the hip, though he acknowledged their relationship has weakened over the past few years.

The confession prompted Stephen Colbert to ask, "If your mother [Princess Diana] were still alive, do you ever think about how she might handle this moment?"

"We wouldn't have got to this moment," the newly minted author replied. "It's impossible to say where we would be now — where those relationships would be now — but there is no way that the distance between my brother and I would be the same."