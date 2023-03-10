Prince William & Kate Middleton Break Cover After Declining To Attend Lilibet's Christening — See Photos
Kate Middleton and Prince William were all smiles as they stepped out at the Hayes Muslim Centre in London on Thursday, March 9.
The brunette beauty, 41, wore a head scarf and a dark dress, while William, 40, sported a suit.
The two learned about what the aid workers do, especially after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake rocked Turkey and Syria last month.
"The generosity of the human spirit is at the heart of the Hayes Muslim Centre.Since the devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria last month, volunteers and charities – including those brought together by @disastersemergencycommittee - have raised millions to help. Here in Hayes, more than £25,000 has been raised from bucket collections and other donations after prayers. An amazing effort!For everything you have done and are continuing to do, thank you," a caption from the duo's Instagram page read.
Of course, people couldn't help but praise the pair for lending a hand. One person wrote, "Service well done William and Kate..." while another said, "Prince and Princess of Wales you are a blessing for your country and the world. Thanks for your work and your support. 💞🙏💫👏💖."
"A mark of respect by the honorable Catherine, Princess of Wales. Your efforts and hard work are wholly appreciated 👏," a third person stated.
Earlier this week, it was revealed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter, Lilibet, was christened — but William, Kate, King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla were not in attendance.
A rep for the Sussexes confirmed "that Princess Lilibet Diana was christened on Friday, March 3 by the Archbishop of Los Angeles, the Rev John Taylor."
Despite dissing the California pair, it seems like Charles is trying to extend an olive branch to his younger son, who recently got evicted from Frogmore Cottage in the U.K.
It sounds like Charles is considering letting Harry and Meghan stay in an apartment at Buckingham Palace if and when they jump across the pond. "There's been a bit of blowback over the king's decision to evict the Sussexes from Frogmore Cottage, and the last thing Charles wants is to look like a heartless landlord," author Christopher Andersen said. "The king also needs to throw Harry a lifeline — a place where he can bring his family — and feel safe if, at the last minute, the Sussexes decide to show up for the coronation."