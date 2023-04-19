Prince Harry Should Prepare For The 'Cold' Shoulder At King Charles' Coronation As The Windsors 'Hold A Grudge,' Claims Insider

"Harry's got a problem because he’s going to have to sit amongst family who he’s pushed under the bus and criticized, and what kind of reception is he going to get?" the former royal staff member shared in a new interview. "A very cold and icy one because the Windsors don’t forgive, they do hold a grudge."

"The family do push people out on the margins if they don’t conform and follow the party rules. The King has laid down the rules and Harry should follow them," Burrell added, seemingly speaking from his experience working with the People’s Princess.