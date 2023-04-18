Bill Maher Calls Out Meghan Markle & Prince Harry For 'Complaining' About Their Privileged Life: 'They Are Ridiculous'

Bill Maher couldn't help but throw Meghan Markle and Prince Harry under the bus while talking with Piers Morgan during his show, Piers Morgan Uncensored on Talk TV.

Morgan asked the HBO star if he was friendly with the pair ever since they moved to California in 2020. "No, no, I don't know them," Maher replied. "I admire Harry for going to Afghanistan, anybody who's had military service I can only criticize so much because I haven't and there's nothing that compares to military service. But they're ridiculous after that. They want it both ways."

"You can't be, 'these people were so mean to us and poor us, and we don't want all this attention,' and then 'let me write a book about how much we don't want attention,'" he continued, referring to Harry's tell-all book Spare, which was released in January.