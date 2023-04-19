Prince Harry & Meghan Markle 'Making A Mockery' Of The Royal Family By Continuing To Use Titles, Biographer Says

"They’ve been making a mockery of the royal family. I’m not really sure of the point of having these titles," the writer stated about Harry and Meghan living in the U.S. with titles despite the two nation's histories. “Isn’t that what the wars of 1776 were about? Getting rid of the monarchy? I can’t understand the desire to hang onto them if you want to start a new life in America, the land of the free."

"It’ll probably be a hindrance to the kids, and to them. Why would you want to be a Prince and Princess, or a Duke and Duchess in a Republic?" Jobson continued.