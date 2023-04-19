OK Magazine
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle 'Making A Mockery' Of The Royal Family By Continuing To Use Titles, Biographer Says

Apr. 18 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are being called out for their royal faux pas.

While making an appearance on TalkTV, royal biographer Robert Jobson slammed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for continuing to use their Royal titles despite fleeing England and being estranged from the family.

"They’ve been making a mockery of the royal family. I’m not really sure of the point of having these titles," the writer stated about Harry and Meghan living in the U.S. with titles despite the two nation's histories. “Isn’t that what the wars of 1776 were about? Getting rid of the monarchy? I can’t understand the desire to hang onto them if you want to start a new life in America, the land of the free."

"It’ll probably be a hindrance to the kids, and to them. Why would you want to be a Prince and Princess, or a Duke and Duchess in a Republic?" Jobson continued.

In a statement from Buckingham Palace, the firm revealed that the Spare author will be in attendance at his father King Charles III's coronation on May 6 — solo.

"As a dad, Charles will be pleased his sons will be there to support him at his great moment of destiny," the expert added. "Other members of the royal family, probably William, will be relieved Meghan isn't coming, because there's been a lot of bad blood over the past few months."

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have taken a pragmatic decision," he continued. "There have been no apologies from either side, so this is a way of calming the situation."

Source: OK!

On April 12, the Palace confirmed Harry's attendance at his father's big day. "Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that the Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6th May," the statement read. "The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet."

