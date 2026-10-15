Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Make First Joint Appearance in the United Kingdom 2 Months After Their Return: 'It's Good to Be Back'

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and Meghan Markle made their first joint appearance since returning to the United Kingdom. The couple stepped out in front of Community Recording Studio in Nottingham on the morning of October 15. "It's great to be back," Meghan told one well-wisher, while the couple was out and about for the first time months after relocating back across the pond.

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'We Love You, Duchess Meghan'

Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were greeted by swarms of onlookers.

Harry and Meghan first appeared together in Nottingham after announcing their engagement in 2017, a fact that one onlooker reminded them of with a picture from almost a decade ago. "That's so special," Meghan gushed, all smiles as she greeted them. The couple was handed flowers and greeted with cheers as fans revelled in their royal presence. Meghan wore a berry-colored coat and a matching pantsuit as she walked the streets. "We love you, Duchess Meghan, we love you," one woman shouted.

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Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had plans for multiple charitable events.

Harry accompanied her in jeans, a white button-down and a gray suit jacket. He was spotted kneeling in front of his royal subjects, greeting each of them with a smile. Harry and Meghan reportedly plan to attend a workshop at the recording studio led by André Squire. The organization at the helm assists young people affected by violence. Following the workshop, they will meet with Hubb Community Kitchen members at the Himmah Hub. The couple then plans to visit with Epic Partners, an organization dedicated to supporting youth with sports and mentorship, to round off their first day out.

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Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Big Move

Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle relocated with their two young children Archie and Lilibet.

Harry, 42, and Meghan, 45, relocated to the Cotswolds in the United Kingdom in August after six years in the U.S., with their children, Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5. The young children were set to attend school, though they were pulled out after just two days due to security concerns. They have allegedly since switched to another school. Meghan and Harry have not resumed their royal duties since stepping away in 2020 to move to Montecito, Calif. The family intended to operate as private citizens during their extended stay across the pond, though it is unclear why exactly they chose to make the shocking move.

Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle plan to return to California for the holidays.