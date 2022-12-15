Prince Harry Confesses He Misses Attending 'Weird Family Gatherings' After Leaving The U.K.: 'I Lost A Few Friends In The Process'

While filming the Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, Prince Harry was asked if he still stands by his decision to leave the royal family.

"I miss the weird family gatherings when we are all brought together under one roof for a certain time of year – that I miss. Being part of the institution, I miss the U.K., I miss my friends," the 38-year-old said in part two of the series, which premiered on Thursday, December 15. "I lost a few friends in this process as well. I came her because I was changed. I outgrew my environment — this was the most obvious place to come. I think this is one of the places where my mom was going to live potentially."