Prince Harry Confesses He Misses Attending 'Weird Family Gatherings' After Leaving The U.K.: 'I Lost A Few Friends In The Process'
While filming the Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, Prince Harry was asked if he still stands by his decision to leave the royal family.
"I miss the weird family gatherings when we are all brought together under one roof for a certain time of year – that I miss. Being part of the institution, I miss the U.K., I miss my friends," the 38-year-old said in part two of the series, which premiered on Thursday, December 15. "I lost a few friends in this process as well. I came her because I was changed. I outgrew my environment — this was the most obvious place to come. I think this is one of the places where my mom was going to live potentially."
In the bombshell show, Harry and Meghan Markle, 41, shared more about details about why they decided to make a big change in their lives.
The two would have liked to stay and have participated in some royal duties but that option was never given to them.
“I went in with the same proposal that we’d already made publicly, but once I got there I was given five options – one being all in, no change, five being all out," the California transplant said. “I chose option three in the meeting – half in, half out. Have our own jobs but also work in support of the Queen."
“It became very clear very quickly that goal was not up for discussion or debate. It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me and my father say things that just simply weren’t true. And my grandmother, you know, quietly sit there and take it all in," he continued. “But you have to understand that, from the family’s perspective, especially from hers, there are ways of doing things and her ultimate, sort of, mission, goal/responsibility is the institution.”
Additionally, Harry made it clear that his grandmother was in the know about what he was thinking.
“This idea that I supposedly blindsided my grandmother just never happened. I have so much respect for her,” Harry said of moving to another country.
Meghan added: “This has been on going for months and months. I think in some people’s mind this was me going: ‘Post!’ – What?"