Prince Harry Confesses To Using Cocaine In His Teens Despite Previous Denials: 'It Wasn't Much Fun'

Fortunately, with the help of Meghan, he was able to pick himself back up.

"One of the biggest lessons that I've ever learned in life is you've sometimes got to go back and to deal with really uncomfortable situations and be able to process it in order to be able to heal," he explained.

“I’ve learned more about myself in the last four years than I have in the 32 years before that. I have my wife to thank for that,” the dad-of-two added. “I’m still the person that I was, but I’m just a better version of that. I kind of feel that this was always meant to be.”