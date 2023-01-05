Prince Harry Confesses To Using Cocaine In His Teens Despite Previous Denials: 'It Wasn't Much Fun'
Prince Harry is coming clean about his prior drug use.
Though he denied using drugs at 17 years old, he writes in his new tome, Spare, he was "of course doing cocaine around this time."
The California transplant, 38, was first offered the drug “at someone’s country house, during a shooting weekend,” he writes in the memoir, which comes out on January 10.
“I’d been offered a line, and I’d done a few more since,” Harry, who was later accused of using cocaine in 2012 at a party in Las Vegas, continues. “It wasn’t much fun, and it didn’t make me particularly happy, as it seemed to make everyone around me. But it did make me feel different, and that was the main goal."
This is hardly the first time Harry, who is married to Meghan Markle, has been outspoken about how he turned to drugs and alcohol to cope with the pain of his mother Princess Diana's death.
“I was willing to drink, I was willing to take drugs, I was willing to try and do the things that made me feel less like I was feeling,” he said in the Apple TV+ series The Me You Can't See.
"I would probably drink a week's worth in one day on a Friday or a Saturday night," he told Oprah Winfrey. "And I would find myself drinking not because I was enjoying it but because I was trying to mask something."
Fortunately, with the help of Meghan, he was able to pick himself back up.
"One of the biggest lessons that I've ever learned in life is you've sometimes got to go back and to deal with really uncomfortable situations and be able to process it in order to be able to heal," he explained.
“I’ve learned more about myself in the last four years than I have in the 32 years before that. I have my wife to thank for that,” the dad-of-two added. “I’m still the person that I was, but I’m just a better version of that. I kind of feel that this was always meant to be.”