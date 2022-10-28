Prince Harry's Upcoming Memoir Title Hints At 'Deep Shame': Royal Biographer
Spare-ing no meaning!
Hours after Prince Harry’s long-rumored memoir, Spare, was announced on Thursday, October 27, it seems there may be some clarity behind the book’s cryptic title.
Allegedly harkening back to the expression "the heir and the spare” often thrown at Harry and brother Prince William, this moniker seemingly hints at the “deep shame” the royal felt growing up alongside his older sibling, the future King of England, according to biographer Angela Levin.
"It tells you what he thinks about himself with some great deep shame that somehow he didn't feel he was better than that,” Levin explained of the book, which is set to hit shelves on January 10, 2023.
Though Harry and William’s late mother, Princess Diana, “did her absolute best” to make sure her younger son “wouldn’t feel like that” — “She tried to tell him there were more options, more things would be open to him,” the writer noted — Levin speculated he likely still struggles.
"He's got freedom,” she said, “But obviously that hasn't worked."
As such Harry’s book will likely go well beyond its promise of "unflinching honesty,” veering into being "nasty" towards his estranged family, per Levin.
"I think it's cruel,” the author quipped. “That's the answer to should you trust him,” she continued, adding that despite their differences, King Charles III still “loves Harry very, very much.”
This book will also potentially hit home with Prince William, as he was once “very, very close” with his younger sibling.
"Harry told me that they have had this unique experiences that nobody else would have had,” Levin recalled. "One is losing their mother when they were very young. Then thousands of people were watching them and grieving when they had never met or even spoken to his mother.”
"Those two things together,” the author explained had made the rulers “very close” in their younger years.
For this reason, Levin said, "William looked after" his brother quite often. "He was a very nice older brother,” she continued, noting that by contrast, "Harry has not been very nice in recent years.”
"I think [publishing a tell-all book while] knowing his family won't sue and they won't answer back ... It's a one-way nastiness," Levin quipped.
