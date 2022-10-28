Prince Harry's Upcoming Memoir Title Hints At 'Deep Shame': Royal Biographer

Spare-ing no meaning!

Hours after Prince Harry’s long-rumored memoir, Spare, was announced on Thursday, October 27, it seems there may be some clarity behind the book’s cryptic title.

Allegedly harkening back to the expression "the heir and the spare” often thrown at Harry and brother ​​Prince William, this moniker seemingly hints at the “deep shame” the royal felt growing up alongside his older sibling, the future King of England, according to biographer Angela Levin.