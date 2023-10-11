Meghan Markle 'Set Off Alarm Bells' for Prince William After the Duchess of Sussex Was Spotted Without Her Wedding Ring
Meghan Markle attended the Archewell Foundation's Parents Summit on Tuesday, October 10, and the Duchess of Sussex's engagement ring was noticeably missing from her left hand. The Suits star also decided not to sport her custom piece at the 2023 Invictus Games.
Meghan's unique band includes items from Princess Diana's personal diamond collection, and a source said that her brother-in-law, Prince William, is worried about his mother's belongings.
"And it's safe to say it has set off alarm bells at the palace. [Prince William's] putting the word out through mutual friends that he wants to know what's going on. Not knowing where they are is disturbing for William," a source told an outlet.
The insider later shared that the Prince of Wales is "always protective" of Diana's legacy. Despite the future king's suspicions, the item is being "fixed," according to a source.
Years before Meghan was seen without the memorable stones, Prince Harry shared that the item was a reflection of their love story, and the Duke of Sussex wanted the ring to capture their romance and honor his late mom.
"The ring is obviously yellow gold because that's what her favorite and the main stone itself I sourced from Botswana and little diamonds either side are from my mother's jewelry collection to make sure that she's with us on this on this crazy journey together," the veteran said during their engagement interview.
While speaking about their betrothal, Meghan couldn't help but gush over her then-fiancé.
"Obviously not being able to meet his mom it's so important to me to and to know that she's a part of this with us," the actress told the BBC journalist. "And I think in being able to meet his aunts and Julia and just different people who were so important to his mom, I'm able to, in some way, know a part of her through them and of course through him."
"And it's incredibly special. And to be able to have this, which sort of links where you come from and Botswana, which is important to us and it's perfect," she added.
Harry later predicted that if the late Princess of Wales was alive, she would love his choice of bride.
"Oh, they'd be thick as thieves, without question. I think she would be over the moon, jumping up and down, you know so excited for me, but then, as I said, would have probably been best friends with Meghan," Harry exclaimed.
"It's days like today when I really miss having her around and miss being able to share the happy news," he noted.
William also used Diana's jewelry collection to woo his spouse, Kate Middleton. At their 2010 affiance announcement, William revealed that he used Diana's famous sapphire trinket.
"It is a family ring, yes. It's my mother's engagement ring so I thought it was quite nice because obviously, she's not going to be around to share any of the fun and excitement of it all — this was my way of keeping her close to it all," William told Tom Bradby.
