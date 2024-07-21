Prince Harry Contemplates Returning to the Royal Family as His 'World Is Very Lonely': Source
Is Prince Harry making his big return to the U.K.? According to a source, the ex-royal, who left The Firm in 2020, isn't loving his life outside the palace walls.
“But Harry’s world is very lonely. He’s in that big house [in Montecito, Calif.,] with Meghan, and everything is going wrong,” said the source. “The pressure on him is unbelievable.”
However, it might not be that simple for the 39-year-old to go back to his old life. “He might want to return to the royal family, but Meghan won’t want to go with him and he’s not going to leave his kids. They’re the one bright spot in his life. He doesn’t want to lose them. But who knows if the royal family will even welcome him back," the insider claimed.
“Harry has secretly approached his father and brother about coming home. He begged them. William shut the discussion down right away. Charles, though, doesn’t want to lose his son. But if Charles dies, Harry may have no chance of ever returning. His legacy is in ruins," the source alleged.
As OK! previously reported, Harry and his wife moved to the U.S. in 2020 and stepped away from the former's family to be on their own.
Even if Harry decides to move back home, William, 42, won't stand for it, a source claimed.
“William has always been a strong character,” Jennie Bond told an outlet.
“I think his broken childhood made him tough and resolute,” she continued. “He now has the reputation of being stubborn and, once his mind is made up, he sticks to his decision. He is definitely someone who commands respect within the family and whose views hold considerable sway. Obviously, as heir to the throne, his word carries a lot of weight in the family, and I think it’s true that he has been prepared to take a tough stand on a number of issues, including [Princes] Andrew and Harry."
Additionally, the brothers are in a bad spot, especially after Harry painted him in a bad light in his tell-all book, Spare. "It is widely known within the family that Prince William has laid down an absolute ban on Harry returning in any way, shape or form into his former royal family fold," Hilary Fordwich said.
"If anyone will relent, it would be King Charles III, whom, of course, Prince William won’t challenge, who still misses his ‘darling boy’ and would like to see more of Prince Harry," Fordwich claimed. "However, to this day, after the release of Spare and the Netflix serial, as well as with everything else Harry has said, done, and not done, it’s Prince William who adamantly refuses to even speak to his brother."
In Touch spoke to the first source.