Prince Harry Contemplates Returning to the Royal Family as His 'World Is Very Lonely': Source

Additionally, the brothers are in a bad spot, especially after Harry painted him in a bad light in his tell-all book, Spare. "It is widely known within the family that Prince William has laid down an absolute ban on Harry returning in any way, shape or form into his former royal family fold," Hilary Fordwich said.

"If anyone will relent, it would be King Charles III, whom, of course, Prince William won’t challenge, who still misses his ‘darling boy’ and would like to see more of Prince Harry," Fordwich claimed. "However, to this day, after the release of Spare and the Netflix serial, as well as with everything else Harry has said, done, and not done, it’s Prince William who adamantly refuses to even speak to his brother."