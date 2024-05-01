OK Magazine
Meghan Markle 'Does Not Feel Welcome' in the U.K. as Her Popularity Dwindles

Source: MEGA
May 1 2024, Published 4:46 p.m. ET

Prince Harry will return to the U.K. for the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, but Meghan Markle won't be joining her husband.

According to one royal expert, the Duchess of Sussex's low approval rating in the U.K. is stopping her from visiting her husband's native nation.

meghan markle does not feel welcome uk popularity declines
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will reunite in Nigeria.

"Meghan tells friends that she does not feel welcome or comfortable in the U.K.," Kinsey Schofield told an outlet. "I know that their popularity has seen a severe decline in Britain, but I also know that Meghan would be treated with kindness if she opted to attend."

"I am surprised that Meghan would not want to appear alongside Prince Harry to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games," she noted.

meghan markle does not feel welcome uk popularity declines
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle's popularity declined after 'Megxit.'

Along with Meghan's absence, the Windsors won't be in attendance.

"There will be no senior members of the royal family there to support Prince Harry," Schofield added.

meghan markle does not feel welcome uk popularity declines
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry currently reside in California.

After Harry and Meghan left the royal fold in 2020, the couple released several tell-all projects, which only made things worse with Harry's brood.

"Prince Harry is suffering the consequences of his actions," Schofield explained. "Harry does not take responsibility for the tsunami of hurt he has caused his family. The king sees this very clearly. Harry is still under the impression that he has not done anything wrong by purging family secrets for paychecks. That delusion concerns everyone that used to be close to Harry."

meghan markle does not feel welcome uk popularity declines
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released various tell-all projects.

OK! previously reported Meghan won't be in London, but the couple will reunite in Nigeria to promote the Invictus Games.

“The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has expressed its honor and delight for the acceptance of the Duke of Sussex, His Royal Highness, Prince Harry and his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan to visit Nigeria in May, 2024," the Nigerian Defence Headquarters said in a statement.

“During their stay in the country, they will be meeting with service members and will be hosted to arrays of cultural activities," the blurb continued. “It would be recalled that Prince Harry, the Duke of Duchess founded the Invictus games, an international multi-sporting event which offers recovery pathway for international wounded, injured and sick service men and women. It also gives soldiers awareness and recognition in society to support their path in rehabilitation."

Due to Harry's love for the region, the country is hopeful that they will one day host the sporting event.

“The visit is to consolidate Nigeria’s stronghold at the game and the possibility of hosting the event later years," the statement noted. “The Honourable Minister of Defence, Alhaji Mohammed Abubakar Badaru, who was at Germany at last year’s event, has accepted to host the games when granted to Nigeria."

Schofield spoke to Fox News Digital.

