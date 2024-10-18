'Funny' Prince Harry Was a 'Darling' Before Fleeing the U.K. in 2020

Before retiring in 2014, Harry was often praised for his career in the armed forces and later his veteran advocacy work.

"He was passionate about the military — the Invictus Games is clearly a testament to that," Anderson shared. "I've got a photograph in my hall of Harry and I with our arms around each other outside a ladies' loo — don't read anything into this."

"It was hilarious. He was very happy to pose with a member of staff for a photograph," she added. "I can only speak from experience, but that was what he was like — the media's darling."