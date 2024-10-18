'Funny' Prince Harry Was a 'Darling' Before Fleeing the U.K. in 2020
Prince Harry was once a beloved member of the royal family, but his popularity in the U.K. declined after he relocated to California.
Queen Elizabeth's former press secretary Ailsa Anderson opened up about the duke's celebrity status when she worked for the monarch from 2001 to 2013.
"Harry was the media's darling. He was the war hero, he'd served in Afghanistan, he was a cheeky chappie," Anderson told an outlet. "If you speak to royal correspondents who have been in the job a long time, they all absolutely loved Harry."
"Compared to William, in fact. William was seen as more serious and shy, but Harry was the life and soul of the party," she noted. "He couldn't do a thing wrong. And certainly, when I spoke to him, he was funny and intelligent."
Before retiring in 2014, Harry was often praised for his career in the armed forces and later his veteran advocacy work.
"He was passionate about the military — the Invictus Games is clearly a testament to that," Anderson shared. "I've got a photograph in my hall of Harry and I with our arms around each other outside a ladies' loo — don't read anything into this."
"It was hilarious. He was very happy to pose with a member of staff for a photograph," she added. "I can only speak from experience, but that was what he was like — the media's darling."
OK! previously reported Harry's trip to Lesotho was reminiscent of his royal career.
“It would have been the classic thing for Meghan to be meeting with the children," royal commentator Charlotte Griffiths told GB News.
“It’s amazing she wasn’t there. But I think it’s very deliberate," she noted. "I think Harry is trying to remind us all that he started this incredible children’s charity in Africa for children who were born with AIDS."
Harry was branded a "Hollywood flop," and now he is expected to focus on his charitable efforts after struggling to find his place in the entertainment industry.
“He wants to remind us that was who he was before Megxit, before the drama," Griffiths shared. "I think leaving Meghan out of it is possibly something they have decided together, because they don’t want the king of hysteria that happens when they’re together."
“Harry really wants to remind people, ‘This was me before, I was a good guy and I was really food with children,'" she noted.
In 2006, Harry enjoyed a gap year in Lesotho, and he continues to advocate for children with HIV in the region.
"Today marked a significant moment as Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex – or Mohale, as he’s affectionately known by the Basotho people – commenced his trip to Lesotho, warmly welcomed by The King and Queen in a private meeting," a rep shared.
"This occasion not only rekindled cherished connections from his childhood but also celebrated a remarkable milestone: the 200th anniversary of the nation," they continued.
