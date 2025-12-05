or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Royals > Prince Harry
OK LogoROYAL FAMILY NEWS

Prince Harry's 'Reckless' Dig at Donald Trump Is a 'Slap in the Face' to Royal Family After They Welcomed President for State Visit

Photo of Prince Harry, King Charles and Donald Trump
Source: mega

Prince Harry joked about Donald Trump on Stephen Colbert's late-night show.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 5 2025, Published 12:36 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

While some lauded Prince Harry for taking a dig at Donald Trump during his surprise Wednesday, December 3, appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, royal experts think the joke just further divided him from the British monarchy.

In a new interview, Kinsey Schofield said the jab — which joked about the president thinking he was a king — was more "reckless" than "clever."

Article continues below advertisement

Prince Harry Likely Ticked Off the Royal Family With Trump Joke

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Phot of A royal expert felt Prince Harry's dig at Donald Trump won't sit well with the royal family, who welcomed the president for a state visit in September.
Source: @colbertlateshow/youtube

A royal expert felt Prince Harry's dig at Donald Trump won't sit well with the royal family, who welcomed the president for a state visit in September.

"Honestly, how does he think he can hold on to a royal title while taking public swipes at the head of a foreign government?" questioned the "To Di for Daily" podcast host.

"It’s also a slap in the face. Buckingham Palace put significant effort into a major state visit for President Trump to support diplomatic relations," she pointed out. "And, frankly, it’s a slap to President Trump as well, considering he agreed to ease up on Harry’s immigration situation out of personal respect for King Charles."

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Donald and Melania Trump stayed at the monarchy's Windsor Castle in September.
Source: mega

Donald and Melania Trump stayed at the monarchy's Windsor Castle in September.

Royals expert Hilary Fordwich agreed, saying the "ghastly, self-defeating swipe at both President Trump and his own royal family signaled yet again [Harry's] terrible judgment."

"While he still trades on his title, he attacks the monarchy and chronically misreads public mood on both sides of the Atlantic," she added. "Instead of healing the wounds he caused, he scratches them open — all while claiming to want to heal."

Article continues below advertisement

What Did Prince Harry Say About Donald Trump?

MORE ON:
Prince Harry

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: @colbertlateshow/youtube

The Duke of Sussex joked that Donald Trump is royalty after America's 'no kings' rallies.

As OK! reported, Harry crashed Stephen Colbert's monologue, pretending he was there to audition for the fictional Hallmark movie The Gingerbread Prince Saves Christmas in Nebraska.

When asked why he would want a role in flick, he replied, "Well... you Americans are obsessed with Christmas movies, and you're clearly obsessed with royalty, so why not?"

"I wouldn't say we're obsessed with royalty," the comedian responded, to which Harry cheekily said, "Really? I heard you elected a king." The Spare author was referencing America's "no kings" rallies, which protested Trump being in office.

Article continues below advertisement

The Trumps' Visit to England Went Well

Photo of King Charles reportedly said he had a 'special relationship' with the U.S. president.
Source: mega

King Charles reportedly said he had a 'special relationship' with the U.S. president.

Trump and his wife, Melania Trump, went to England and stayed at Windsor Castle in September. During their meeting, they attended a regal banquet, where the POTUS was seen chatting with Kate Middleton and Charles.

Body language expert Darren Stanton told an outlet that the men showed mutual admiration for each other.

"The king spoke very specifically about the special relationship," he spilled. "There were lots of moments where Trump was nodding along, from a non-verbal point of view, he acted quite stoic and still, which isn’t what we’re used to seeing from him. It’s not often we get him in that kind of state."

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of A body language expert said Charles and the president's demeanor proved they respect each other.
Source: mega

A body language expert said Charles and the president's demeanor proved they respect each other.

"We can see he took on board everything that was said, and embraced the fact they do have this very special connection," he continued. "We didn’t see any signs of power gestures from Trump, no one tried to come over as being superior, it was mutually reciprocal, especially when Trump delivered his speech."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.