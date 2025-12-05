Prince Harry's 'Reckless' Dig at Donald Trump Is a 'Slap in the Face' to Royal Family After They Welcomed President for State Visit

Article continues below advertisement

Prince Harry Likely Ticked Off the Royal Family With Trump Joke

Source: @colbertlateshow/youtube A royal expert felt Prince Harry's dig at Donald Trump won't sit well with the royal family, who welcomed the president for a state visit in September.

"Honestly, how does he think he can hold on to a royal title while taking public swipes at the head of a foreign government?" questioned the "To Di for Daily" podcast host. "It’s also a slap in the face. Buckingham Palace put significant effort into a major state visit for President Trump to support diplomatic relations," she pointed out. "And, frankly, it’s a slap to President Trump as well, considering he agreed to ease up on Harry’s immigration situation out of personal respect for King Charles."

Source: mega Donald and Melania Trump stayed at the monarchy's Windsor Castle in September.

Royals expert Hilary Fordwich agreed, saying the "ghastly, self-defeating swipe at both President Trump and his own royal family signaled yet again [Harry's] terrible judgment." "While he still trades on his title, he attacks the monarchy and chronically misreads public mood on both sides of the Atlantic," she added. "Instead of healing the wounds he caused, he scratches them open — all while claiming to want to heal."

What Did Prince Harry Say About Donald Trump?

Source: @colbertlateshow/youtube The Duke of Sussex joked that Donald Trump is royalty after America's 'no kings' rallies.

As OK! reported, Harry crashed Stephen Colbert's monologue, pretending he was there to audition for the fictional Hallmark movie The Gingerbread Prince Saves Christmas in Nebraska. When asked why he would want a role in flick, he replied, "Well... you Americans are obsessed with Christmas movies, and you're clearly obsessed with royalty, so why not?" "I wouldn't say we're obsessed with royalty," the comedian responded, to which Harry cheekily said, "Really? I heard you elected a king." The Spare author was referencing America's "no kings" rallies, which protested Trump being in office.

The Trumps' Visit to England Went Well

Source: mega King Charles reportedly said he had a 'special relationship' with the U.S. president.

Trump and his wife, Melania Trump, went to England and stayed at Windsor Castle in September. During their meeting, they attended a regal banquet, where the POTUS was seen chatting with Kate Middleton and Charles. Body language expert Darren Stanton told an outlet that the men showed mutual admiration for each other. "The king spoke very specifically about the special relationship," he spilled. "There were lots of moments where Trump was nodding along, from a non-verbal point of view, he acted quite stoic and still, which isn’t what we’re used to seeing from him. It’s not often we get him in that kind of state."

Source: mega A body language expert said Charles and the president's demeanor proved they respect each other.