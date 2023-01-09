Prince Harry Doesn't Think He's 'Burning Bridges' By Releasing Memoir: 'I Don't Know How Staying Silent Is Going To Make Things Any Better'

“I don’t see how honesty is burning bridges,” Harry, 38, told Tom Bradby during the ITV interview, which aired on Sunday, January 8. “I don’t know how staying silent is going to make things any better.”

“[After] 38 years of having my story told by so many different people with intentional spin and distortion, [I] felt like [this was] a good time to own my story and be able to tell it for myself,” the royal continued. “I don’t think that if I was still part of the Institution that I would have been given this chance to. I’m actually really grateful that I’ve had the opportunity to tell my story because it’s my story to tell."