Prince Harry Doesn't Think He's 'Burning Bridges' By Releasing Memoir: 'I Don't Know How Staying Silent Is Going To Make Things Any Better'
Even though Prince Harry is throwing his family under the bus in his new memoir, Spare, he wants to make it clear that he's just telling his side of the story.
“I don’t see how honesty is burning bridges,” Harry, 38, told Tom Bradby during the ITV interview, which aired on Sunday, January 8. “I don’t know how staying silent is going to make things any better.”
“[After] 38 years of having my story told by so many different people with intentional spin and distortion, [I] felt like [this was] a good time to own my story and be able to tell it for myself,” the royal continued. “I don’t think that if I was still part of the Institution that I would have been given this chance to. I’m actually really grateful that I’ve had the opportunity to tell my story because it’s my story to tell."
The California transplant revealed who he's the most upset about.
“My problem has never been with the monarchy, nor the concept of the monarchy,” he stated. “It has been with the press and the sick relationship that’s evolved between [the press] and the Palace.”
Though Harry hasn't said the nicest things about his brother, Prince William, and father, King Charles, he isn't opposed to reconciling with them one day.
“I sit here now in front of you asking for a family,” he said. “Not an institution. I want a family. And I understand how that might be hard for them to be able to separate the two, but to me everything that I’ve witnessed and experienced over the years, there has to be a separation.”
During the sit-down, Harry also claimed that King Charles' wife, Queen Consort Camilla, was the one leaking stories to the press.
“That made her dangerous because of the connections that she was forging within the British press,” he said. “There was open willingness on both sides to trade information. And with a family built on hierarchy, and with her, on the way to being queen consort, there was gonna be people or bodies left in the street.”