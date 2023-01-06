King Charles III Pleaded With Princes Harry & William Not To Make His 'Final Years A Misery'

The red-headed royal's tell-all, which will be out on Tuesday, January 10, made headlines as of late, with Harry revealing the family's most shocking secrets. As OK! previously reported, after William labeled Meghan Markle “difficult,” “rude” and “abrasive,” the siblings got into a heated physical altercation.

“He set down the water, called me another name, then came at me. It all happened so fast. So very fast," Harry wrote in the book. "He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out.”