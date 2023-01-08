Prince Harry Reveals He's Spent 'The Last Six Years' Attempting To Privately 'Get Through' To The Royal Family
Prince Harry has had a rocky relationship with certain members of his family ever since he made the shocking decision to leave his royal duties and move to the United States with his wife, Meghan Markle.
Now, in a snippet of the highly anticipated sit-down with ITV's Tom Bradby, Harry admitted he's privately spent years attempting to work things out with them, long before penning his tell-all memoir.
"I have spent the last six years trying to get through to my family privately," he explained after being asked about his decision behind releasing his book as well as the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan.
"If it had stopped before the point that I fled my country with my wife and son fearing for our lives then maybe things would have turned out differently," he added.
Noting that there have those in his family who have "got in bed with the devil," referring to those potentially planting stories in tabloids about him, the Duke of Sussex made it clear he is still seeking a future relationship with them.
However, whenever he confronted them about their family troubles through "writing letters, having conversations and writing emails" he claimed he was told, "This is not what happening, you're imagining it."
"People will ask having watched my documentary how can you want your family back. But I do want them back," he continued. "Though I would like reconciliation, I would like to make peace in this time for a lot of things that have happened."
This isn't the only time that Harry will speak out about his hopes to rebuild a relationship with the royal family in the upcoming interview — especially when it comes to sorting things out with two specific figures in his life.
"I would like to get my father back," he admitted. "I would like to have my brother back."