Prince Harry's Ex-Girlfriend Chelsy Davy Shares Rare Update Years After Her 'Doomed' Romance With the Royal Ended

The Zimbabwean businesswoman and the Duke of Sussex dated from 2004 until 2010, and their romance was public fodder.

"Chelsy and Harry weren’t by any measure a perfectly matched couple," Christopher Andersen told an outlet.

"They had their rows, definitely, but they were deeply in love," he shared. "Their relationship lasted for years until Chelsy simply couldn't stand the media circus — what she called ‘the craziness’ — anymore."