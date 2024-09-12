Prince Harry's Ex-Girlfriend Chelsy Davy Shares Rare Update Years After Her 'Doomed' Romance With the Royal Ended
Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy made a rare social media update on Thursday, September 5, after taking an almost two-year break from Instagram.
"POV: it’s been three years and two babies since your last new collection, but you’re mega-excited to be back in the game. Introducing the Chloe Collection, named after my baby girl," Davy wrote while promoting her jewelry brand, Aya Jewels. "Hope you love it as much as I do x."
The Zimbabwean businesswoman and the Duke of Sussex dated from 2004 until 2010, and their romance was public fodder.
"Chelsy and Harry weren’t by any measure a perfectly matched couple," Christopher Andersen told an outlet.
"They had their rows, definitely, but they were deeply in love," he shared. "Their relationship lasted for years until Chelsy simply couldn't stand the media circus — what she called ‘the craziness’ — anymore."
In Harry's legal battle against the British press, the royal used articles about his breakup as evidence in his hacking lawsuit.
"Back in the day, Prince Harry felt his greatest win in life was having Chelsy Davy by his side," British broadcaster Helena Chard said.
"His eyes twinkled as he shared that his rather sassy girlfriend was the best thing that had ever happened to him," Chard claimed. "Chelsy was Harry's first serious girlfriend. They shared similar interests, were well suited, and he even called her ‘wifey’ throughout their 7-year romance. They met at school and shared fun, happy times in their 20s. They even gave their relationship another whirl a few years later, but they were not destined to be together."
Although Davy and Harry dated for several years, she was seemingly uninterested in being part of the royal family.
"What Prince Harry found so appealing about Chelsy was ‘her bold personality’ and that she wasn’t interested in his title," Hilary Fordwich shared. "They were initially introduced by a mutual friend… Life in the spotlight was not for her, but their mutual feelings lasted longer."
According to the commentator, Harry and Davy "came from different worlds," and being in the spotlight "gradually ate away at their relationship."
Chard revealed that Prince William and Kate Middleton's union helped Davy realize that she couldn't become a working royal.
"Ironically, it was at Prince William and Catherine’s fairy tale wedding in 2011 that Chelsy decided she wasn’t strong enough for royal life, and she couldn’t make the sacrifices expected of her," said Chard. "She couldn’t cope with the media scrutiny and being in the glare of an uncomfortable global spotlight. She fiercely valued and guarded her privacy. And as such, royal life wasn’t for her."
William and Kate's nuptials were watched by 36.7 million people, and the platform was overwhelming for the blonde beauty.
"Prince Harry was hoping to get back together with her after the wedding, where they danced and partied until the early hours of the morning and kissed in front of all the guests," Fordwich said. "But she didn’t see them getting married. She told many friends at the time that ‘the enormity and pomp of the day’ was not what she wanted, and she didn’t want to be in the spotlight. She found it ‘crazy, scary, horrible.’"
Experts spoke to Fox News Digital.