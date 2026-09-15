Prince Harry's Ex-Girlfriend Chelsy Davy 'Could Never Make the Same Sacrifices' Kate Middleton Did If She Married Duke, Royal Author Claims

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Prince Harry and Chelsy Davy Dated From 2004 Until 2009

Source: MEGA Chelsy Davy and Prince Harry dated in the 2000s.

According to royal author Robert Lacey's book, Battle of Brothers, Davy and Harry, 42, discussed their future after the nuptials. "In 2011, after more comings and goings, she finally decided to go — and it was, ironically, Kate and William's grand and glorious wedding that spring that did it for her," Lacey penned. "According to a friend, she told Harry that she could never make the sacrifices she had witnessed Kate making, particularly when it came to molding her life around the unremitting attention of the press," Lacey continued in his biography about William, 44, and Harry.

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Source: MEGA Prince William and Kate Middleton tied the knot in 2011 at Westminster Abbey.

Davy and the Invictus Games founder dated from 2004 until 2009 after initially meeting in South Africa. Harry had just concluded his schooling at Eton College and traveled to the country before he began his military training at Sandhurst. Despite the couple not being together at the time of Kate and William's wedding, Davy was invited as she was still a close friend of the royal family.

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Prince Harry and Chelsy Davy Officially Split for Good in 2011

Source: MEGA Chelsy Davy and Prince Harry spoke about their possible future after Prince William's 2011 nuptials.

But the army veteran and the jewelry designer officially parted ways for good in 2011 after rumors of a possible reconciliation came to light. Davy is now married to hotelier Sam Cutmore-Scott, with whom she shares three children. However, there seemed to be no hard feelings between the Aya Africa CEO and Harry, as she attended the prince's Windsor Castle wedding to Meghan, 45, in 2018.

Chelsy Davy Was 'Convinced' After the Wales' Wedding Her Breakup With Prince Harry Was the Right Move

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle and Prince Harry married in 2018 at Windsor Castle.