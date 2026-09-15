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Prince Harry's Ex-Girlfriend Chelsy Davy 'Could Never Make the Same Sacrifices' Kate Middleton Did If She Married Duke, Royal Author Claims

image of chelsy davy and royal family
Source: MEGA

Chelsy Davy didn't want to make similar 'sacrifices' Kate Middleton did if she stayed with Prince Harry.

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Sept. 15 2026, Published 1:54 p.m. ET

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Once upon a time, Prince Harry was in a longterm relationship with Zimbabwean businesswoman Chelsy Davy before he tied the knot with now-wife Meghan Markle.

But the Duke of Sussex's romance with Davy, 40, faltered following his brother Prince William's 2011 wedding to Kate Middleton.

The Aya jewelry founder reportedly ended the liaison because she simply couldn’t relinquish her autonomy, as the Duchess of Cambridge, 44, had done to become a senior member of the royal family.

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Prince Harry and Chelsy Davy Dated From 2004 Until 2009

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image of chelsy davy and royal family
Source: MEGA

Chelsy Davy and Prince Harry dated in the 2000s.

According to royal author Robert Lacey's book, Battle of Brothers, Davy and Harry, 42, discussed their future after the nuptials.

"In 2011, after more comings and goings, she finally decided to go — and it was, ironically, Kate and William's grand and glorious wedding that spring that did it for her," Lacey penned.

"According to a friend, she told Harry that she could never make the sacrifices she had witnessed Kate making, particularly when it came to molding her life around the unremitting attention of the press," Lacey continued in his biography about William, 44, and Harry.

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image of William and Kate
Source: MEGA

Prince William and Kate Middleton tied the knot in 2011 at Westminster Abbey.

Davy and the Invictus Games founder dated from 2004 until 2009 after initially meeting in South Africa.

Harry had just concluded his schooling at Eton College and traveled to the country before he began his military training at Sandhurst.

Despite the couple not being together at the time of Kate and William's wedding, Davy was invited as she was still a close friend of the royal family.

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Prince Harry and Chelsy Davy Officially Split for Good in 2011

image of chelsy davy and royal family
Source: MEGA

Chelsy Davy and Prince Harry spoke about their possible future after Prince William's 2011 nuptials.

But the army veteran and the jewelry designer officially parted ways for good in 2011 after rumors of a possible reconciliation came to light.

Davy is now married to hotelier Sam Cutmore-Scott, with whom she shares three children.

However, there seemed to be no hard feelings between the Aya Africa CEO and Harry, as she attended the prince's Windsor Castle wedding to Meghan, 45, in 2018.

Chelsy Davy Was 'Convinced' After the Wales' Wedding Her Breakup With Prince Harry Was the Right Move

image of harry and meghan
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry married in 2018 at Windsor Castle.

Royal author Angela Levin also touched upon Davy's reaction the Prince and Princess of Wales's lavish ceremony in her book, Harry: Conversations with the Prince.

"A friend revealed that seeing the enormity and pomp of the day convinced Chelsy that she and Harry had been right to separate," she scribed.

"Although they had a lot in common, she saw clearly that because they came from such different worlds it could never have worked, especially as she valued her privacy and guarded it so carefully," Levin added.

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