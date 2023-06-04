Prince Harry's Family 'Terrified' He Could Spill More Secrets While Testifying in Phone-Hacking Case: Source
Prince Harry isn't done spilling secrets!
A source recently revealed that Buckingham Palace has been bracing themselves for Prince Harry's mid-June testimony in an upcoming phone-hacking case against Mirror Group Newspapers.
Prior to this summons, Harry has testified in similar cases against other media outlets, including Associated Newspapers Ltd and News Group Newspapers, who were allegedly surveilling the Duke and his wife Meghan Markle. During these testimonies, he called out the royal family who he claimed "withheld information" from the couple and made "secret agreements" with publications to protect their own public image.
"It has his family terrified," an insider said about the Spare author's upcoming court appearance. "They are nervous about what Harry could ultimately reveal, and rightly so. His book was bad enough."
In Spare, the father-of-two claimed King Charles, 74, and Queen Camilla, 75, purposefully gave stories to the media about he and Meghan in exchange for positive press about themselves.
"He could elaborate more on the story, planting claims in court," the source added. "Was the whole family leaking dirt on Harry and Meghan to keep the spotlight off themselves?"
Prince William was also allegedly involved in a phone-hacking case in 2020 against News Group Newspapers. In the court documents for the June case, Harry claimed his brother, 40, was paid a "very large sum" to settle with the media organization at the time. The red-headed royal also mentioned that the eldest son of Charles did so "without any of the public being told, and seemingly with some favorable deal in return for his going 'quietly.'"
News Group Newspapers denied any secret agreement was made between them and the heir to the throne. Associated Newspapers Ltd responded to Harry's claims saying they were "preposterous smears."
"Harry is having his day in court, and no one in the royal family is looking forward to it," the source continued. "They are all extremely nervous about what he'll say."
"He still feels betrayed by his family," another insider explained. "This could be Harry's moment to turn the screw, just a little bit tighter, on all of them."
Life & Style reported on the sources' comments.