Prince Harry Unlikely to See King Charles or Prince William During Upcoming London Trip as Heated Feud Continues
Next week, Prince Harry will once again return to his home country to take part in a trial against publishing house MGN Limited — the company he's accused of phone hacking and more — however, sources believe it's unlikely that he'll take the time to see any of his relatives.
According to reports, when the Duke of Sussex will be in town, his father, King Charles, will be off on his scheduled five-day trip to Transylvania in Romania.
While Queen Camilla won't be by Charles' side for the outing, she won't be in London either. Instead, she'll be bunking at their property in Gloucestershire, England.
It's unclear what Prince William and Kate Middleton will be up to during that time frame, but given the brothers' tension, experts don't think a reunion will take place.
In fact, the last time Harry was in town for Charles' May 6 coronation, it was reported that the siblings had no contact. Harry barely even stayed in town for the historic event, opting to skip the weekend-long celebration and fly back home to Meghan Markle and their two kids in California.
As OK! reported, an insider claimed the new monarch was "disappointed" his youngest son took off so quickly, especially since they are said to have held peace talks in the weeks prior to the big event.
On the other hand, Harry and William's relationship is as icy as ever.
"Put it this way: I don’t think anyone expects Harry to get an invite to William’s coronation," a friend of the latter's previously spilled to a publication. "It’s very clear that William and Kate are now extremely important members of the institution, so their view on Harry, which is basically the further away the better, will have to be taken into account."
Nonetheless, the Prince of Wales seems to still have a soft spot for his younger brother, as a video showed that an old photo of Harry and Princess Diana sits on the piano in Kensington Palace's living room.