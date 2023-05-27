Prince Harry Has 'Finally Woken Up to the Truth' About Meghan Markle After Being 'Brainwashed' for Years
Former royal butler Paul Burrell claimed Prince Harry is finally seeing Meghan Markle for who she really is!
On Friday, May 26, Burrell, who was employed by Diana for over 10 years, went on GB News to share his opinions on Harry and Meghan's supposedly failing relationship. The ex-staffer even alleged the Duke is only still with Meghan to see kids Archie and Lilibet.
"Am I the only person in the UK that is thinking, has Harry finally woken up to the truth? Has he finally seen the truth of what his wife is doing and that he's been brainwashed and mesmerized by her beauty or something? Because we all know that but he doesn't seem to see it," Burrell said, alluding that the Duchess had manipulated Harry.
The 64-year-old then expressed his agreement with King Charles' former butler Grant Harrold, who predicted the red-haired royal might return to the U.K. for good soon. He added that the British people would happily welcome the 38-year-old back.
"I have no doubt that when this happens, because we all know that it will happen, when it does happen then he will return to the United Kingdom and I think his father, the King, and his brother, the Prince of Wales will both greet him back into the country with open arms," Burrell continued.
"There is an element of Harry we all love, we just don't understand why he's doing what he's doing at the moment," he gushed.
Burrell also shared that he believes the Spare author's experience with a broken home has prevented him from doing that to his kids.
- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle May Make 'Possible' Move to U.K., Duke Doesn't 'Totally Want to Cut That Off'
- Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'Entertaining' the Idea of Another Tell-All as They Still Have 'Juicy Stuff' to Divulge: Source
- Photo of Prince Harry Spotted at Estranged Brother Williams' Residence at Kensington Palace in New Video: Watch
"I personally know Harry and I think he's always wanted to be a father, he's always wanted children, I think this element of splitting from his family right now is a little premature," he explained. "I think he would want to stay in that driving seat to watch his children grow because if he left this relationship now he'd lose his children because she'd keep them in America and he wouldn't see them."
"Because of all of that, I think Harry will try to stick with the program for as long as he possibly can," the People's Princess' butler continued. "You will inevitably see cracks in this marriage because we know with great press and great criticism and world fame comes great pressure and this couple will have great pressure on their shoulders."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I personally do not want to see Harry unhappy again, I've seen too many tears, I want to see him very happy, I want to see him and his family grow but, y'know, there's a niggling doubt in the back of my head," he concluded his remarks.