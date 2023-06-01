Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Stop Tell-All Interviews, Books and Docuseries as 'There Is Nothing Left to Say': Report
And so the silence begins? While the love story of estranged royals Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will continue in California, every detail of their personal lives will no longer be revealed to the public.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex plan to stop participating in sit-down interviews, publishing memoirs and producing documentaries, a source spilled to a news publication on Wednesday, May 31.
"That period of their life is over — as there is nothing left to say," the insider noted after Harry and Meghan had back-to-back months of bombshell exposés between the release of their Netflix docuseries in December 2022 and the youngest son of King Charles III publishing his memoir in January 2023.
While the confidante insisted the couple has already put everything on the table, there is still an immense amount of unresolved tension between Harry, Meghan and the royal family.
In 2021, Harry and Meghan sat down for a televised explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.
During the tell-all chat, the Suits actress claimed a member of the monarchy was concerned about the "color" of Archie's skin.
The duo also revealed Charles had cut his youngest son and daughter-in-law off financially after their decision to step down as senior members of the royal family in February 2020.
Meanwhile, the lovebirds' docuseries, Harry & Meghan, highlighted the parents-of-two's negative experiences with the press and provided a first-hand recollection of the "clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution," according to the six-part series' description.
As if the Oprah interview and the informative docuseries didn't make their feud with the rest of The Firm bad enough, Harry's memoir, Spare, was icing on the cake.
The book, published on Tuesday, January 10, seemed to have upset Charles' wife, Queen Consort Camilla, the most after Harry labeled his stepmom a "villain."
