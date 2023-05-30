Princess Anne Has a 'Soft Spot' for Prince Harry, But She's 'Very Unhappy' With Him for Upsetting Queen Elizabeth, Royal Expert Claims
It seems like Prince Harry has one ally in the royal family: Princess Anne.
However, the 72-year-old is not too pleased with the red-headed prince, 38, especially after he caused a lot of drama within the brood by releasing his tell-all book, Spare, in January.
“Princess Anne is is a very straight down the line and blunt sort of person,” royal expert Jennie Bond said in a new interview, adding that she once had a "soft spot" for her nephew. “She says what she thinks she doesn’t pretend anything. She is probably like her late mother as Queen Elizabeth could always compartmentalize everything she was told.”
Even though Anne is fuming at the California transplant, Bond believes they will still remain close.
“So when the family was imploding but she had a job to do, she could just put that on one side and get on with with the job in hand. And I think Anne’s probably a little bit like that,” Bond said.
As OK! previously reported, Harry visited the U.K. in early May for King Charles' coronation. While walking into Westminster Abbey, Harry was placed away from his brother, Prince William, and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton.
Instead, he was seated next to Princess Eugenie, her husband, Jack Brooksbank, and others.
- Princess Anne Shades Prince Harry & Meghan Markle After She Admits Slimming Down the Monarchy is Not a 'Good Idea'
- Find Out Why King Charles Is Pushing To Change Law Allowing Certain Royals To Act As British Monarch Ahead Of Prince William & Kate's Trip Abroad
- 'An Honor & A Privilege': Princess Anne By Queen Elizabeth II's Side In 'Last 24 Hours' Of Her Life
At the event, Anne and Harry exchanged pleasantries.
“It was entirely natural to to stop and chat with her nephew with whom, I think, she got on pretty well over the years rather than cause some kind of public public scene,” Bond noted. “It was better to be amiable but I am quite sure that deep down Anne has been absolutely furious with Harry for upsetting her mother, his grandmother, so much in in her last years.”
But Bond claims Anne put on an act even though she's "very unhappy" with the dad-of-two, adding that the big milestone occasion “was neither the time nor place to to discuss all that.”
“I mean, they look very relaxed together,” Bond added. “She would have just put things on one side a little bit but I’m sure she is angry at the damage he’s done to the royal reputation because she works so hard. I don’t know how strong the relationship between is but Anne works so damned hard, so hard for the constitutional monarchy and anything that damages it would make her very angry."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Bond spoke with OK! U.K.