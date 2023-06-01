Warning Signs in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Marriage
Are Meghan Markle and Prince Harry headed for a split?
According to journalist Petronella Wyatt, the red-headed prince, 38, is rarely seen out and about with his wife, 41, as they adjust to their new lifestyle in California.
"Friends of mine who live near them are always bumping into Meghan at parties these days," Wyatt claimed via Twitter. "She tends to leave Harry at home."
Additionally, comedian Tim Dillon slammed the pair for trying to mingle with A-listers while on the West Coast.
"All they want to do is hang out with celebrities," he claimed. "I was at a party the other night talking to somebody about these people and it’s just constant with them. She [Meghan] was texting the person I was with there. The point is they just won’t stop these two. They’re like low-grade reality stars trying to attach to anything. I’m literally at the party and they are showing me texts of this woman begging people to like ‘hang out’, she is trying to get places."
"I respect the hustle; I get what they are trying to do," he quipped. "A lot of people at this party were like, 'We text her back, she’s a duchess, but we’ve had enough.'"
As OK! previously reported, Meghan's half-sister, Samantha Markle, also believes the two are headed for a divorce, as she's "seen signs" that the royal couple are at "loggerheads" with each other.
"It’s so different and so inconsistent with her character," Samantha said on GB News of the couple's interaction at a Lakers game in April. "Previously, in all the photographs she was pining over him, putting her hands all over him, grabbing his hands, grabbing his back."
"So what’s up with this? Is this a symbol of separation? This is different," she added. "This is seemingly a statement on her part that she’s not all that touchy feely right now. It’s kind of sad. It’s telling the rest of the world, all of us, that they are at an impasse and maybe they’re making decisions to part."
Broadcaster Dan Wootton also weighed in, noting it was interesting that the actress didn't want to act lovey with her hubby.
"In the past, Meghan has always wanted these public displays of affection, but she turned away, she blocked him. In a similar way that Diana did very famously to Charles at the Polo in 1992. Meghan has long studied Diana," he explained. "Do you think there was anything purposeful there?"
"I think she didn’t want him to kiss her," royal expert Angela Levin replied.
The Sun reported on Meghan and Harry's marriage.